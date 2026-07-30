Idac’s Perumal, Padayachee and Bellochun suspended

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says there will be a full audit of Idac cases following the suspension of the three senior investigators.

Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) chief investigator Dylan Perumal, and senior investigators Brian Padayachee and Suneel Bellochun have been suspended.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced their suspension during a media briefing on Thursday, 30 July.

Suspensions follow Madlanga commission testimony

This comes after former Idac head Andrea Johnson’s intense six-day testimony before the Madlanga commission, in which she addressed allegations that Idac – a unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) – unlawfully operates outside of its mandate. Johnson’s appearance focused on Idac’s pursuit of a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials in the division.

Perumal and Padayachee were part of the team that pursued the case against Khumalo.

Bellochun was reportedly one of at least nine investigators who allegedly interviewed suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi without the presence of his lawyer at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on 13 July.

They were allegedly seeking information about alleged corrupt links involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and Khumalo.

Their suspension also comes just a few days after President Cyril Ramaphosa accepted Johnson’s request to resign as Idac head.

Full review of Idac cases

Kubayi said an experienced investigator is being appointed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct a full audit on Idac cases.

“In the interim, the National Prosecutions Service is finalising the consideration of the Crime Intelligence Division cases enrolling. All Section 28 (1) and 13 authorisation will be evaluated against mandate, intake criteria, and referral mechanisms.

“There will be an evaluation of all cases currently on the court roll to ensure that people are correctly charged.”

Minister rejects ‘Indian cabal’ claims

Kubayi also dismissed what she described as the “wrong perception” that Idac is dominated by prosecutors and investigators of Indian origin, the so-called Indian cabal.

She said Idac’s demographic profile with regards to prosecutors and investigators is as follows:

The breakdown of investigators are: 81.2% Africans (56), 7.3% coloureds (5), 10.1% Indians (7) and 1.5% white (1);

The breakdown of prosecutors are: 50% Africans (20), 17.5% Indian (7) and 32.5% white (13).

“It is clear from the statistics that the demographic composition is reflective of the population demographic of the country. Let me make it clear that wrongdoing is wrongdoing, it should not be allowed to happen regardless of who is involved.”

The minister also called out members of society and political parties who are calling on the directorate to be disbanded.

“We think these calls are without foundation and therefore cannot be supported,” Kubayi said at the briefing.

“Those who are making these calls must disabuse themselves of the tendency to reduce institutions to individuals. Individuals come and go but institutions remain and we must defend and protect institutions because they are formed to fulfil a societal need rather than the agendas of individuals.”