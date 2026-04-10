IEC urges voter registration ahead of May by-elections in Gauteng and North West

Voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm.

With municipal by-elections scheduled for later this month, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged South Africans to register to vote.

The IEC said voter registration will take place this weekend, Saturday, 11 April 2026, and Sunday, 12 April 2026, in Gauteng and the North West, ahead of the municipal by-elections scheduled for Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Voting stations

Voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm to allow all eligible voters to register, for current voters to check their registration details, and to provide/update address details.

“The Electoral Commission reminds eligible voters to bring their identity document (ID) for registration, either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate.

“Eligible voters will be required to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particulars of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g., a municipal account) is not required,” the IEC said.

By-elections

In Gauteng, the by-elections will be held for Ward 28 in the Emfuleni Municipality. The ward became vacant because of the termination of an ANC councillor’s membership in the party.

In the North West, in the Mafikeng Municipality, Ward 2 became vacant following the death of an ANC councillor.

Special votes

The IEC said voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can do so online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za, between 11 May 2026 and 15 May 2026.

“Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 26 May 2026 between 8am and 5pm.

Municipal elections

Meanwhile, with the local government elections looming, the IEC launched its “Get up. Show up. Vote.” campaign for the 2026 polls, placing strong emphasis on rebuilding public trust, strengthening technology, and deploying a 70 000-strong workforce to manage what the IEC believes could be a record turnout.

The logo was unveiled on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

The IEC said every election carries its own story and identity.