Illegal immigrant sentenced to six years for stealing identity to get quarry job

Investigation exposes identity theft.

A Potchefstroom court sentenced 44-year-old Arlindo Fernando Timane to six years’ imprisonment for fraud after he used another person’s South African identity document to secure employment at a quarry in the Kareepoort area of Brits, North West police said.

According to North West police spokesperson Colonel Anne Magakoe, the scheme ran undetected for years.

“The court heard evidence that the 44-year-old suspect, Arlindo Fernando Timane, secured employment at a quarry in the Kareepoort area of Brits using a South African identity document belonging to another person,” said Magakoe.

Timane worked at the company for about six years, earning roughly R900 000 in that time.

The matter came to light after the rightful ID holder contacted the South African Revenue Service to file his tax returns and learned of income from an employer he had never worked for.

He then reported the matter to police in Brits, who launched an investigation.

Investigation exposes identity theft

Fingerprint verification carried out with the Department of Home Affairs confirmed that Timane was not the legitimate holder of the identity document, police said.

“Further investigation established his nationality, resulting in an additional charge of contravention of Section 49 of the Immigration Act, Act 13 of 2002,” Magakoe said.

Investigators from the Bojanala Sub-District 1 Commercial Crime Investigation Unit gathered evidence from the employer’s human resources and finance departments, SARS, and the rightful identity holder, who was traced to Mpumalanga.

This evidence strengthened the case presented by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Warning to fraudsters

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Adams warned against using fraudulent means to gain employment or financial benefits.

“Such conduct will not be tolerated,” Adams said, adding that offenders would face “the full might of the law.”

Adams also praised those involved in the investigation, with Magakoe noting that he “commended all role players for their diligent work in uncovering the fraudulent scheme and securing a successful prosecution.”