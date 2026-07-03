Illegal immigration protests: SA responds as Nigeria seeks compensation for citizens’ losses

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the South African government would address the issues in an 'orderly manner'.

The South African government has its hands full trying to deal with the fallout after thousands of undocumented immigrants have been either deported or repatriated.

It is, on the one hand, constantly calling out the Ghanaian government for sharing inaccurate information on social media, and, on the other hand, addressing the Nigerian government’s call for compensation for alleged losses suffered by its citizens.

The majority of the two countries’ citizens were found to have been in the country illegally, having overstayed their visits by longer than 30 days. As a result, they were declared undesirable in terms of section 30 of the Immigration Act, read together with regulation 27(3)(c) of the Immigration Regulations. They are prohibited from re-entering the country for a period of five years.

Compensation for Nigerians

In an interview with the SABC on Thursday evening, Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said some Nigerians suffered losses due to the anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa. Due to this, the Nigerian government plans to engage South Africa to seek compensation for its citizens affected by the protests.

Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the South African government would address the issues in an “orderly manner”.

“We do think that the issues that are raised will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. There are some other preliminary questions that one would have to establish before giving a blanket answer or a whole answer around some of these matters,” Phiri told the SABC.

“So each case will be looked at on a case-by-case basis. And, as you would know, we have a very robust judicial system where individuals can bring particular claims. We do trust that our judicial system will be able to process those and see them to their final conclusion. And also, where there are relevant private institutions that have to be called upon, that’s a process that will take place.”

However, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, was less diplomatic in her response, telling the Nigerian government there will be no compensation for Nigerians.

[WATCH] Responding to reports that the South African government should pay compensation to Nigerian nationals who left their properties in South Africa fearing alleged xenophobic attacks, Ntshavheni says no payment will be made by government.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/NgTnzjPKad — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) July 3, 2026

Ghanaian man fatally wounded

The Ghanaian government has once again shared inaccurate information concerning what is happening in South Africa, which officials find “concerning”.

On Wednesday, 1 July, Ghanaian authorities issued a statement on a Ghanaian national who was fatally wounded in a shooting. The statement said the incident took place on “Monday, 30 June 2026, during anti-immigrant demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks”.

The South African government says this is inaccurate.

“In addition to being factually incorrect, because the irregular migration protests took place on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, this statement is not based on fact. The Ghanaian national who was fatally wounded was attacked at his place of work on Monday, 29 June 2026, in an incident that the police suspect as a criminal act, which is totally not linked to the alleged demonstrations,” said Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi.

According to a formal statement from the Western Cape police, the “Nyanga police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Monday afternoon, 29 June 2026, in Emms Drive, Nyanga, where a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded.

“Police members attended to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. According to reports, unknown suspects entered the barbershop and demanded money from the victim before he was shot. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is believed to be extortion-related.”

The police have issued a notice to members of the community who may have information about this incident to come forward so they can assist in the investigation of this criminal act.

Ghana statements ‘concerning’

“It is concerning that Ghanaian authorities continue to communicate false information about South Africa regarding developments on irregular migration,” said Kubayi.

She emphasised that no fatalities were recorded during 30 June marches.

“We regret all loss of life on our shores, and we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assure them that our law enforcement authorities will investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

“Once again, the spread of false information to perpetuate the false narrative that South Africa is xenophobic is unacceptable.”