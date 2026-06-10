Illegal mining suspected to be behind Cleveland mass shooting: Was area a powder keg waiting to explode?

Gauteng police commissioner confirms more than 1000 rounds of live ammunition and firearms were seized in the area just three weeks ago.

Was Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland a powder keg of illegal mining activity and violence waiting to explode into tragedy?

Just three weeks after police stormed the settlement, seizing more than 1 000 rounds of live ammunition and at least three firearms, 12 people were killed, and several others were injured in a mass shooting on Tuesday evening.

It is reported that at approximately 11.10pm, members of the South African Police Service (Saps) responded to a complaint of a shooting in progress at the informal settlement. Upon arrival, police found numerous victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were immediately summoned to the scene to assist the injured.

Speaking at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday, Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said a rifle was used in the attack, but the motive remained unclear.

While it could not be confirmed, police are working on the assumption that it is linked to illegal mining and possible warring factions in the area.

“There are no positive leads as it’s too early. As you know, this area is just adjacent to the illegal mining area. However, we cannot confirm whether this incident was caused by illegal mining.

“We have those suspicions, but one can term this incident to be insane, to be heartless, to a certain extent, or, to a certain extent, it is barbaric.”

On Tuesday, 10 suspects were allegedly dropped off in a white Toyota Quantum near a petrol station in Cleveland. They then allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations. Nine men and three women were killed in the rain of bullets.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in the same vehicle, police said.

Mthombeni said have gotten a hard drive from the other end of the informal settlement and are in the process of trying to obtain the hard drive from the Astron garage for possible surveillance footage.

WATCH: Mthombeni speaks on the shooting

Police operations in the area last month

Pointing to the volatility in the area, the commissioner said police were in the settlement three weeks ago, following up on an intelligence lead.

“We managed to recover more than 1 000 rounds of live ammunition for an AK47, and we ultimately made some arrests. I think it was three people who were arrested,” said Mthombeni, adding that police also recovered several firearms, including pistols.

“The other thing is that we know for a fact that this is an informal settlement, which is gated, of which we have raised a concern.

He dismissed concerns about the area not being under police surveillance, saying such shootings were “sporadic”.