Imposter poses as acting IDAC boss, solicits information on Mapisa-Nqakula case

In a screenshot shared by Idac, the impostor starts a conversation with 'Nombasa Ndlovu', who tells the impostor that she is exhausted from court proceedings.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has warned members of the public against an imposter pretending to be the Acting Investigating Director of IDAC, Adv Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

According to Henry Mamothame, Idac spokesperson, the imposter uses Vanara’s name and image to solicit critical information to the detriment of unsuspecting members of the public.

The impostor has been soliciting critical information on a matter before court, said Idac.

“It was, however, established that the number being used doesn’t belong to the Acting ID,” said Mamothame.

“The information on the imposter’s conduct was brought to the attention of the Acting ID by law enforcement officers, on the basis of which the matter will be referred to the police for investigations to unfold.”

In a screenshot shared by Idac, the impostor starts a conversation with ‘Nombasa Ndlovu’, who tells the impostor that she is exhausted from court proceedings.

The impostor tells her to persevere and that things would work out despite Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s denial of all allegations against her.

“Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and not to fall victim to criminality by the impostor,” said Idac.

“The Idac strongly condemns the perpetrator(s) of such conduct.”

Mapisa-Nqakula case

Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is a state witness in the case against former defence minister and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. Allegations before the High Court in Pretoria are that she received and solicited R4.5 million, with R2.1 million allegedly received in cash from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a service provider to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), between December 2016 and July 2019. She has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

In one alleged incident, the court heard that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu delivered a wig she had promised Mapisa-Nqakula to the Defence VIP Lounge at OR Tambo International Airport.

Allegations are that the wig came with R300 000. Mapisa-Nqakula denied this in court.

“As for the R300 000, there was no way you could have received it because money would have to go through the scanning machine. Besides, I was travelling to another country; even there, once you enter, you are required to declare what you possess. On top of it all, what would I have used that money for in Ethiopia? I never requested money from Nombasa for travel to Ethiopia. I never received that money,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.