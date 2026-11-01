In case you missed it: Gauteng checks unclaimed bodies | Explosives worth R900 000 seized in Limpopo | North West man sentenced to life imprisonment

Catch up on some of the biggest stories this Sunday, 1 November 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, Gauteng authorities are checking unclaimed bodies at mortuaries for possible links to gender-based violence and femicide cases, while two men have been arrested after police seized explosives worth more than R900 000 on the N1 in Limpopo.

Furthermore, questions have been raised over millions spent on councillor farewell parties as residents continue to live in poverty.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.



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Here are your top stories of the day: 01 November 2026

Participants during a memorial walk in honour of Tsontso Elizabeth Moselakgomo on September 18, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. This follows the high-profile police investigation into the discovery of nine bodies of women found dead in the Ekurhuleni region (including Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, and Springs) between July and September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province has embarked on a process to check all unclaimed bodies of women at mortuaries across the province as part of the investigation into Kempton Park murders.

This comes as the province continues its investigations into femicide cases following the discovery of women’s bodies in Kempton Park in September and October.

Lesufi said the exercise aims to establish whether any of the unclaimed bodies are linked to the cases currently under investigation.

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Two men arrested with more than R900 000 worth of explosives on N1 South in Limpopo

Image: Saps/ X

Waterberg Flying Squad officers arrested two foreign nationals at Kranskop Plaza after finding explosives in a Toyota Quantum on Friday morning.

Two men, aged 30 and 43, were arrested in Limpopo after police found explosives in their minibus.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the haul was worth about R975 000.

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Man sentenced to life imprisonment for 2022 rape of teenager in North West

Image: iStock

Tshepiso Tau, 34, was sentenced to life in prison by the Molopo Regional Court for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The South African Police Service (Saps) welcomed the outcome on Saturday.

According to the Saps in North West, Tau was convicted of rape and received a life term.

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Millions spent on councillor farewell parties while residents live in poverty

Picture for illustration purposes: iStock

Municipalities across the country have spent hundreds of millions of rand bidding farewell to councillors at the end of their five-year term, while communities still lack basic services such as water, electricity, and tarred roads.

Many have questioned whether it was necessary to empty municipal budgets on flashy halls, pricey catering, sound systems, gifts, decorations, washdowns, mouth-watering food, and expensive booze.

The spending spree has sparked heated debate in Limpopo and beyond.

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Hermanus police arrest 27-year-old with prohibited pistol in Zwelihle

Image: Saps/ X

Hermanus police arrested a 27-year-old man who was carrying a prohibited firearm and ammunition in Zwelihle on Saturday, 31 October.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the arrest formed part of efforts to keep residents and visitors on the Whale Coast safe.

Officers were on crime prevention duty in Mamsukwini Street when they spotted a man walking in the road, according to Saps.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Six trucks set alight in Mpumalanga | Home Affairs asylum changes | Tshwane mayor warns informal traders