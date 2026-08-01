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In case you missed it: Ramaposa confronted | Tshwane city manager reinstated | Bibo Makwedini funeral

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Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

6 minute read

1 August 2026

08:00 pm

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Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 1 August 2026, in our daily news update.

City of Tshwane municipal manager

Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

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In today’s news update, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC campaign trail was marred by a tense incident in North West, while the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled against the Tshwane council.

Furthermore, South Africa bid a final farewell to young rugby star Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 1 August 2026

‘I am the president’, Ramaphosa tells woman during heated confrontation in North West

Ramaphosa ANC election campaign North West
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the Bapo-Ba-Mogale Royal Palace in North West on 1 August 2026. Picture: X / @MYANC

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the party’s election campaign in Madibeng, North West, on Saturday, 1 August 2026, marking the start of the final voter registration weekend.

However, the visit was overshadowed by a tense confrontation at the Bapo-Ba-Mogale Royal Palace.

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Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler

Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler
Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler has been reinstated. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

The Pretoria High Court has overturned the Tshwane council’s bid to sideline city manager Johan Mettler, ordering his immediate reinstatement.

Judgement in the urgent matter challenging the suspension of Mettler was handed down on Friday, 31 July 2026.

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Zille slams Joburg’s scandalous service failures as IEC rallies voters

Democratic Alliance Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille
Democratic Alliance Joburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille speaks to journalists and editors, 13 February 2026, at a meet and greet in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

With just over 90 days before the local government elections in November, DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille has used the final voter registration weekend to make service delivery a key issue for voters in the city of Johannesburg.

Zille was speaking during the Rietvlei Park Run in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday, 1 August 2026.

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Saps seizes R28 million cocaine haul at OR Tambo Airport

Mpumalanga Barbeton protest police assault
Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The South African police (Saps) have seized 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport, striking a major blow against organised drug trafficking networks.

The drugs were seized on Friday, 31 July 2026, during an intelligence‑driven operation.

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Final farewell: Rugby mourns rising star Luqobo ‘Bibo’ Makwedini

Final farewell: Rugby mourns rising star Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini
Rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini. Picture: X/@southafricandly

Family, friends and the rugby fraternity will gather to bid a final farewell to rugby player Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, a devastating loss for South African rugby.

The 20‑year‑old promising young player’s life was cut short last month after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session with French Pro D2 club Béziers at the Stade de la Gayonne.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Juju ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission | Allie joins ActionSA | No persecution for ‘Amerikaners’

Read more on these topics

daily news update in case you missed it News Today

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler
Politics Malema ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission but won’t be ‘treated like a child’
South Africa ‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US
South Africa Ramaphosa endorses Eskom shake‑up to cut costs and secure power
Crime Missing EFF member found shot dead, body dumped in bushes

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