In case you missed it: ‘EMPD chief fathered children with juniors’ | Durban beaches to avoid | Kanye West’s concert postponed

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 1 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has alleged that Ekurhuleni metro police department chief Isaac Mapiyeye fathered several children with his subordinates.

Meanwhile, new municipal water-quality test results show that at least 15 Durban beaches have recorded poor bacterial levels.

Furthermore, Kanye West concert scheduled for Joburg in two weeks has been postponed.

Weather tomorrow: 2 December 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms and extreme fire danger threaten several provinces on Tuesday, with flooding, hail and damaging winds expected across much of South Africa.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Ex-Ekurhuleni city manager claims EMPD chief fathered children with subordinates

Retired judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has alleged that Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye fathered several children with women who reported to him.

Mashazi delivered her testimony in Pretoria on Monday before the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of political meddling, corruption and criminal misconduct in the justice system.

She is herself accused of leveraging her position to shield EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

These are the 15 Durban beaches to avoid this December and why

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

As thousands of holidaymakers prepare to descend on KwaZulu-Natal’s coastline, new municipal water-quality test results show that at least 15 Durban beaches have recorded poor bacterial levels, with some exceeding safe limits by massive margins.

The latest figures, released by eThekwini Municipality from tests conducted between 12 and 26 November, show E. coli and Enterococcus levels far above international standards, raising red flags about faecal contamination during the peak tourism season.

The city measures water quality every two weeks and classifies results according to international beach-safety guidelines.

Kanye West’s South African concert postponed as Monyake Group is booted from project

Kanye West’s South African concert has been postponed to a soon-to-be announced date. Picture: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

As initially suspected, the Kanye West concert scheduled for Joburg in two weeks has been postponed.

“Yeezy LLC confirms that Ye’s Johannesburg performance is being expanded into a larger Yeezy led production in South Africa,” read a statement from the US rapper’s manager, Peter Jideonwo.

“To support the bigger production and broadcast plans, the performance previously scheduled for Saturday, 13 December 2025 will not be taking place on that date and is moving to a new date.”

“Ye and the Yeezy team remain committed and excited to perform in South Africa and on the continent, and to share the Johannesburg homecoming live and via broadcast with fans worldwide. A new date will be announced in the coming days via Ye’s verified channels and Yeezy LLC,” concluded the statement.

Lucky Montana becomes latest MK party MP to step down

Former Prasa boss and MK party MP Lucky Montana briefs media at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, 13 October 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Another uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP, former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana, has stepped down from his position in the National Assembly.

Montana tweeted his decision on Monday afternoon, saying that earlier in the year, he approached the MK party leadership and informed them that he intended to step down as an MP at the end of the year.

“On 30 August 2025 I formally wrote to Dr Hlophe and Chief Whip Colleen Makhubela confirming the same. Today, my resignation takes effect,” the former MP wrote.

The MK party noted Montana’s resignation in a statement. It said he served the party with “steadfast objectivity, constructive guidance and principled contributions” that strengthened the party and sharpened its collective political effectiveness.

ANC denies claims of a plot within the party to recall Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The ANC has denied that two deputy ministers in the Cabinet are plotting to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC leader and head of state.

This comes after reports in the Sunday World that Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla are leading a plot within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) to have the president removed.

On Sunday, the party’s spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu denied these allegations and described them as an attempt to divide the party.

“These fabricated stories are deliberately designed to manufacture divisions where none exist and distract us from our core mission of renewal which is rooted in unity, service to our people, and strengthening ethical and accountable democratic governance,” she said.

