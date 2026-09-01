In case you missed it: Feroz Khan’s doctored sick note | Pitso Mosimane returns to Bafana Bafana | Woolies recalls shampoo

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 1 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan’s doctored sick note was in the spotlight at Madlanga commission.

Meanwhile, new coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed the challenge of leading Bafana Bafana again.

Furthermore, Woolworths has announced a voluntary recall of its 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo.

Weather tomorrow: 2 September 2026

Partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions are expected on Wednesday, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the central and eastern parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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‘It was a lie’: Feroz Khan’s doctored sick note in the spotlight at Madlanga commission

Retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 28 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan may have to undergo an independent medical examination before the Madlanga commission considers further postponing his testimony.

Khan was expected to appear before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 1 September 2026.

The senior Crime Intelligence official was originally scheduled to testify on 1 July. However, his appearance was delayed after he was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June. Khan was treated at Milpark Hospital and discharged in mid-July.

The Citizen previously reported on the extent of Khan’s injuries following claims that the attack may have been staged.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It was a lie’: Feroz Khan’s doctored sick note in the spotlight at Madlanga commission

Confident Pitso Mosimane accepts Bafana challenge

Pitso Mosimane during the South African men’s national soccer team press conference at SAFA House on Tuesday. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

New coach Pitso Mosimane has welcomed the challenge of leading Bafana Bafana again.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) officially unveiled Mosimane as the new Bafana head coach on Tuesday at SAFA House.

The 62-year-old makes his return to the job, 14 years after he was sacked by SAFA after Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

CONTINUE READING: Confident Pitso Mosimane accepts Bafana challenge

Woolworths recalls its WBeauty shampoo. Here’s why

The 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo Woolworths is being recalled. The product has also been removed from online. Picture: Woolworths website

South African premium retailer Woolworths has announced a voluntary recall of its 250ml WBeauty Complete Clarifying Shampoo.

The retailer said Tuesday afternoon that it identified an issue affecting a limited batch of the product and is urging customers to return it immediately.

“As part of our ongoing quality assurance processes, we identified an issue affecting a limited batch of the product, and initiated additional testing,” said Woolworths.

The retailer said additional testing found Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium sometimes found in wet manufacturing environments.

CONTINUE READING: Woolworths recalls its WBeauty shampoo. Here’s why

Brown Mogotsi says he never tried to escape from prison

Oupa Brown Mogotsi in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Brown Mogotsi had denied attempting to escape custody, explaining the consequences of being caught were too severe.

A visibly drained Mogotsi appeared before the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, where he brought another bail application, this time on the premise of having new facts for consideration.

The matter was postponed to 11 September after Mogotsi’s challenging of the evidence forced the state to request that the transcripts of his previous appearances be brought before the court.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi says he never tried to escape from prison

‘Nothing is working’- Can anything save these Northern Cape municipalities?

Elections posters in Hartswater, Northern Cape. Picture: Shaun Holland / The Citizen

As we head towards the November Local Government Elections, across the wide expanses of South Africa’s interior are samples of the ubiquitous challenges facing its people.

Two Northern Cape municipalities embody the province’s challenges, one an area whose wealth helped build the country, the other a source of agricultural pride.

A recent report by the South African Human Right Commission (SAHRC) highlighted the widespread service delivery challenges and governance failures across the Northern Cape.

Residents of Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje municipality have seen the decay firsthand, none more so than President of the Northern Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nocci), Dudley Dally. Like Sol Plaatje, the SAHRC noted ballooning Eskom and water board debt, a critical skills shortage and consequence management as serious concerns.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Nothing is working’- Can anything save these Northern Cape municipalities?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Zuma, Mbeki fail Khampepe recusal | Stadium flyover sparks safety fears | Fuel costs up this September