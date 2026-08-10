In case you missed it: Guns connected to Reiger Park murders found | Abuse in Gauteng schools | Roads closed due to snow

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 10 August that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, police have arrested at least one suspect in connection with the murder of two police officers and two female civilians in Reiger Park.

Meanwhile, societal issues are impacting the classroom as thousands of incidents of abuse and neglect are being dealt with by Gauteng schools annually.

Furthermore, heavy snow in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Eastern Cape has led to roads being closed on Monday.

Weather tomorrow: 11 August

The Eastern Cape and several other parts of South Africa experienced snowfall on Monday, with the wintry conditions expected to persist into Tuesday.

SA’s weather forecaster has warned that heavy snowfall is likely in parts of the Eastern Cape, while freezing temperatures, icy roads and hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue in affected areas. Read full forecast here.

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Stolen rifles recovered and arrest made in connection with Reiger Park police murders

Picture: Saps

Police have arrested at least one suspect in connection with the murder of two police officers and two female civilians in Reiger Park.

Constable Sphiwe Sibeko, Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane were shot dead on Friday while reportedly responding to a crime scene involving the females.

Authorities have also recovered two R5 rifles stolen from the deceased officers.

Authorities tracked the rifles to the KwaDukathole Informal settlement in Germiston on Monday, after making a breakthrough in the case on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Stolen rifles recovered and arrest made in connection with Reiger Park police murders

Here’s how many reports of abuse and neglect Gauteng schools have received in recent years

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile. Picture: Supplied / Gauteng Department of Education

Societal issues are impacting the classroom as thousands of incidents of abuse and neglect are being dealt with by Gauteng schools annually.

A report compiled by the provincial department of education recently revealed that just over 22 000 reports of emotional, physical, sexual and financial abuse were recorded between 2023 and 2026.

While a small fraction of the reports were the result of incidents occurring at schools, the vast majority were detected by staff trained under the department’s learner psychosocial support directorate (LPSD).

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how many reports of abuse and neglect Gauteng schools have received in recent years

Roads closed as snow covers KZN and Eastern Cape (PICS and VIDEOS)

Truck stuck snow KZN. Picture: Supplied

Heavy snow in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the Eastern Cape has led to roads being closed on Monday.

The KZN department of transport and human settlements announced the closure of some roads in Kokstad, Kingscot and Underberg. It said this has been done to ensure that motorists are not trapped in areas where there is snow falling.

It said Clifton, around Nottingham Road, is also affected by the snow.

The department’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) said a truck is stuck on the R617. This road has also been closed, with traffic being redirected to R56.

CONTINUE READING: Roads closed as snow covers KZN and Eastern Cape (PICS and VIDEOS)

Stolen Land Cruiser ends up in Limpopo River after kidnapping on farm

The stolen Land Cruiser was abandoned in the Limpopo River. Picture: Supplied/SA Police Service

A kidnapping incident on a farm ended with the victim being left at another farm and the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser floating in the Limpopo River.

Police in Tshamutumbu, in Limpopo, have launched an investigation into the crime that took place on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the victim was kidnapped while working on the farm.

“It is alleged that at about 11:30am, the victim was busy at the farm when he was approached by four unknown suspects armed with a firearm and a knife,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Stolen Land Cruiser ends up in Limpopo River after kidnapping on farm

Free State stepfather arrested in connection with the murder of a small child

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a four-year-old boy, believed to be his stepson, in Hertzogville, Free State.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lt Col Thabo Covane, said the man was taken into custody on Monday after preliminary investigations pointed to him as a suspect.

Covane said members of the South African Police Service (Saps) attended a crime scene on Monday morning at Old Cemetery in Malebogo, a township area located adjacent to Hertzogville.

CONTINUE READING: Free State stepfather arrested in connection with the murder of a small child

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Is ANC dishing out jobs for votes? | Malema faces prosecution | Maskandi artist dies