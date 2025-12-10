In case you missed it: Broke ANC won’t sell HQ | Zuma loses legal battle against Ramaphosa | Police seize over 500 Zim passports

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 10 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the ANC says it will not sell its headquarters yet, amid financial crisis.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma and his MK party have lost a bid to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Furthermore, more than 500 Zimbabweans may be in limbo after police seized their passports and cash that was in their fellow countryman’s possession.

Weather tomorrow: 11 December 2025

The South African Weather Service has that severe thunderstorms will hit the Northern Cape and Free State, while extreme fire danger threatens the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘We are not at that stage yet’: Broke ANC says it will not sell Luthuli House

ANC headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House, in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

While the ANC has revealed it is facing a financial crisis, the party said it has not reached the stage of selling its assets.

On Wednesday, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen that the party will come up with other fundraising methods, but she said they will not downsize staff or sell their building in Johannesburg CBD.

“We are not going to come and say we will sell off our assets; we are not at that stage yet, we are not at that level of instability, and that is a function of our finance committee. They have a clear model that we are going to be utilising to ensure self-sustenance and financial stability.

“Selling the building and downsizing staff is not under consideration,” she said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We are not at that stage yet’: Broke ANC says it will not sell Luthuli House

Zuma, MK party lose bid to overturn Ramaphosa’s decision on Mchunu

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Pictrures: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen; Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma and the MK party have been dealt another blow after their urgent bid to revive their legal challenge against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on a special leave of absence has been dismissed.

The decision was handed down in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

The court also dismissed the challenge to the subsequent appointment of Firoz Cachalia as Acting Minister as well as the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of rot, corruption and interference in the police and the criminal justice system.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma, MK party lose bid to overturn Ramaphosa’s decision on Mchunu

More than 500 Zimbabweans may be in limbo after police seize passports and cash

Picture: Supplied/Saps

More than 500 Zimbabweans may be in trouble after their fellow countryman was arrested and allegedly found in possession of passports and money.

A multidisciplinary team, comprising the Middelburg Flying Squad, Nkangala District Anti-Hijacking Team, and Waterval Boven Saps, arrested a 43-year-old Zimbabwean man who was allegedly found with a vast number of passports and a large sum of cash.

The arrest resulted from information the police received on Monday at around 1 pm about a white Chevrolet Utility bakkie with a canopy. The vehicle had Gauteng registration number plates.

CONTINUE READING: More than 500 Zimbabweans may be in limbo after police seize passports and cash

Pictures: Supplied

Netflix has announced it will acquire Warner Bros Discovery, while Paramount Global is set to close its Paramount Africa operations, resulting in DStv Premium subscribers feeling the pinch more than anyone.

MultiChoice, fresh after its takeover by Canal+ Group, will see 16 channels go dark on 31 December, most of which are only accessible to Premium subscribers.

However, the deal for Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery is still under attack, with Paramount fighting tooth and nail by launching a hostile takeover bid. While the fight for the future of Hollywood is on, Canal+ is doing nothing to at least retain the channels owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

Warner Bros Discovery owns 12 channels, Discovery Channel (121); TLC (135); Discovery Family (136); TNT Africa (137); Real Time (155); Discovery ID (171); Food Network (175); HGTV (177); Travel Channel (179); Cartoon Network (301); Cartoonito (302) and CNN International (401).

CONTINUE READING: Bad news for DStv Premium subscribers amid Netflix and Paramount merger battle

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Is ANC now rural? | Low-income tenants battle | AA slams new recalls