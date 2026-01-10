In case you missed it: ANC January 8 Statement | McKenzie on Venice Biennale | SA university applications

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 10 January 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, the ANC held its January 8 Statement in North West on Saturday, while Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has defended his actions relating to the Venice Biennale scandal.

Furthermore, universities will only receive the 2025 matric results on Monday to reduce the risk of leaks.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Sunday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

ANC January 8 Statement: Ramaphosa proposes six tasks to improve party’s image

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrive at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg, North West on 10 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that South Africans are losing faith in his party because of its failures in government as he delivered the ANC’s January 8 Statement.

He was speaking at the Moruleng stadium in the North West on the occasion of the party’s 114th birthday.

Continue reading here

Gayton McKenzie denies censoring South African artwork about Gaza genocide

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to accusations of censorship after it was reported that he pulled a South African exhibition from the 61st Venice Biennale because it focused on the deaths of women and children in Gaza.

Continue reading here

Here’s when SA universities will release application outcomes for first-time students

Overview of the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Pretoria on 13 June 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Prospective first-time university students will only receive their application outcomes after the announcement of the 2025 matric results next week.

This was confirmed by Universities South Africa (USAf), the umbrella body representing all 26 public universities in the country.

Continue reading here

Murder accused Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe’s sentencing for fraud delayed again

Picture: iStock

The sentencing of Limpopo comedian Livhuwani Madadzhe has once again been delayed, after fresh interlocutory applications stalled his fraud case.

On Friday, Madadzhe appeared before the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou, where he was expected to be sentenced.

Continue reading here

DA accuses City Power of targeting Joburg residents with solar power

City Power CEO Tshufularo Mashaba briefs media at Karzene Durban Street Substation in Johannesburg on 30 November 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The DA is accusing City Power of targeting Johannesburg residents who have installed solar power in their houses.

This comes after City Power released a statement earlier this week notifying residents that it has extended the deadline for the conversion of prepaid residential customers to the postpaid billing system.

Continue reading here

