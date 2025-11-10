In case you missed it: G20 banner sparks clash | Zuma siblings ‘targeted’ by state? | ‘Please Call Me’ inventor earnings

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 10 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Gauteng government has its hands full ahead of the G20 Summit later this month, with yet another attack on the city’s image.

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation believes the former president’s family is being targeted by the state.

Furthermore, only a few can fight a 17-year-long legal battle with no financial backing, and Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate is not one of them.

Weather tomorrow: 11 November 2025

South Africa will see a mix of morning fog, partly cloudy skies and cool to warm conditions on Tuesday, 11 November, with scattered showers and thundershowers across several provinces.

Expect hail, excessive lightning and flooding in affected areas. Full weather forecast here.

G20 banner removed as Lesufi and Solidarity trade accusations of racism and censorship

Picture: X/@Lesufi

The Gauteng government has its hands full ahead of the G20 Summit later this month, with yet another attack on the city’s image.

First it was the destruction of new G20 signage near Nasrec, as well as vandalised streetlights and traffic signals along the R55 over the weekend. Then followed the 70-metre-long orange Solidarity billboard along M1 South between Smit Street and Empire Road welcoming leaders of the G20 Summit. The billboard described South Africa as the most racially regulated country in the world.

On Monday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi posted a photo of the Solidarity banner and captioned it as “racists are loud and clear”.

Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee could head to Gauteng for Cat Matlala

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 7 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Parliament’s ad hoc committee, established to investigate claims of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s justice system, is considering travelling to Gauteng to hear testimony from alleged “Big Five” cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The committee met virtually on Monday to deliberate on and adopt an interim progress report outlining its work so far.

This special committee was created following serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July, where he alleged the existence of a criminal network that has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma: Siblings ‘targeted’ by the state or should they face the music?

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and her brother, Duduzane Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/Deaan Vivier

The Jacob Zuma Foundation believes the former president’s family is being targeted by the state.

Just hours before her appearance at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Monday, the foundation alleged that authorities were after Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

She is accused of inciting violence in July 2021, leading to the death of 300 people and billions worth of damage to infrastructure and the economy.

False start at apartheid-era crimes commission as AfriForum calls for equality in proceedings

Retired judge Sisi Khampepe. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Hearings at the Khampepe Commission into Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) investigation interference stalled on Monday due to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) objection over the evidence leader.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission in May as part of a settlement agreement with the families of the Cradock Four, who were demanding answers regarding delays in investigations.

Proceedings adjourned early on Monday, with commission chair Sisi Khampepe setting 26 November as the date for oral arguments in the NPA’s application to have the evidence leader, Ishmael Semenya, recuse himself.

How much will ‘Please Call Me’ inventor keep after paying legal fees and tax?

Nkosana Kenneth Malate the inventor of Please Call Me. Photo: Gallo Images

Only a few can fight a 17-year-long legal battle with no financial backing, and Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate is not one of them.

He was able to take on telecommunication giant Vodacom for almost two decade with the help of litigation funders, who have now knocked on his door requesting what they are owed.

Vodacom and Makate reached a settlement last week, ending the legal battle of what he believes the company owes him for his ‘Please Call Me’ idea. Initially he wanted to be paid at least R9.4 billion, while CEO Shameel Joosub wanted to pay Makate R47 million for the idea.

