In case you missed it: Severe SA weather | Suicide among SA men | DA ‘urged’ to back Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 11 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the National Disaster Management Centre has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster.

Meanwhile, recent stats indicate that men now account for nearly 80% of all recorded suicides in South Africa.

Furthermore, the ANC and business figures allegedly want the DA to back President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala matter.

Weather tomorrow: 12 May 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive rain, damaging waves and winds forecast for the Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Tuesday, while Gauteng, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal stay fine and warm. Full weather forecast here.

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National disaster declared as severe storms, floods lash Cape Town [VIDEO]

Picture: City of Cape Town/Facebook

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster.

Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall have lashed large parts of the country over the past week, leaving communities submerged, homes and roads destroyed, and critical and essential services disrupted across several provinces.

The Head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Dr Elias Sithole, classified the recent severe weather events as a national disaster in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

“The classification follows widespread severe weather conditions experienced from 4 May 2026, including heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds and snowfall across the Western Cape, North West, Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces,” Sithole said.

CONTINUE READING: National disaster declared as severe storms, floods lash Cape Town [VIDEO]

Men account for 80% of suicides as national crisis deepens

Picture: iStock

Men now account for nearly 80% of all recorded suicides in South Africa, a staggering statistic that has prompted the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities (DWYPD) to officially declare the situation a national crisis.

With the national suicide rate sitting at approximately 23 per 100 000 people, the act of self-harm has climbed to become the second leading cause of death for citizens aged 15 to 29.

These figures emerged from a formal parliamentary response provided by the minister to MP ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who sought clarity on the rising death toll among young men over the past five years.

CONTINUE READING: Men account for 80% of suicides as national crisis deepens

Hill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has claimed there are calls emerging from both the ANC and parts of the private sector to back President Cyril Ramaphosa, irrespective of what an impeachment committee may ultimately conclude in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

His remarks come in the wake of a significant ruling by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt), which found that Parliament acted irrationally in December 2022 when it blocked the referral of a Section 89 panel report.

In an interview with Radio 702 on Monday, 11 May 2026, Hill-Lewis made it clear that his party would not “turn a blind eye” to any adverse findings against Ramaphosa.

CONTINUE READING: Hill-Lewis says ANC, business figures want DA to back Ramaphosa on Phala Phala saga

Tyla to perform at Fifa World Cup opening ceremonies with other global music stars

Tariq Downes, senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan and Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa will be released from custody after the state did not oppose their bail applications.

The two high-ranking South African Police Service (Saps) officials were arrested over the weekend as part of an investigation by the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-OPS) into alleged illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

Khan and Kadwa face charges alongside their co-accused, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based businessman Tariq Down, who owns a security company.

The trio have since been charged with unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Senior Saps officials Kadwa and Khan granted R20k bail [VIDE

Getting shocked in your own home? Joburg residents at risk as syndicates swap cables

City Power officials removing illegal cables. Picture: City Power

A sophisticated new cable theft method has taken hold across Johannesburg, with criminal syndicates removing copper cables from the electricity network and replacing them with Aerial Bundle Conductor (ABC) cable.

This is causing electric shocks in homes and yards across the city, according to City Power.

The swap is deliberate: by keeping the lights on, the criminals delay detection and buy time. But the consequences for residents are proving dangerous.

City Power has confirmed the trend is widespread, having been detected across most of the city’s service delivery centres.

CONTINUE READING: Getting shocked in your own home? Joburg residents at risk as syndicates swap cables

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Two top cops’ arrested | DA thinks of ditching Ramaphosa | Tolashe’s worker treated like a ‘slave’