In case you missed it: Batohi grilled over Phala Phala | AKA-Tibz murder accused in SA | GBVF shutdown gains momentum

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 11 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi says a review of the decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the Phala Phala farm burglary remains under consideration.

Meanwhile, the brothers suspected of being involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have arrived in South Africa.

Furthermore, GBV activists have dismissed claims that the national shutdown is performative activism.

Weather tomorrow: 12 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned that the Northern Cape and Western Cape must brace for very hot, uncomfortable conditions with high fire risk this Wednesday. Full weather forecast here.

Batohi shrugs off ‘Ramaphosa’s protector’ label, confirms Phala Phala review still under way

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 11 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A review of the decision not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa in connection with the Phala Phala farm burglary remains under consideration, according to Outgoing National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi.

Batohi appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday.

She was questioned about the Phala Phala farm burglary, in which suspects allegedly broke into Ramaphosa’s game farm in February 2020 and stole $580 000 hidden inside a couch.

MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe challenged Batohi during Tuesday’s proceedings, saying she was widely seen as “Mr Cyril Ramaphosa’s protector”. “Not that I’m aware of,” she replied.

AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande were arrested by the eSwatini police and Interpol on 24 February 2025. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The Ndimande brothers, who are suspected to be involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after their extradition from eSwatini.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are set to stand trial in Durban. Their extradition comes after a year-long legal battle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the pair were received by a high-risk team and would be arrested immediately upon arrival.

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder charges. According to Mathe, they are facing approximately 27 charges in total.

GBV national shutdown: Activists stand strong as critics slam purple ‘keyboard warriors’

Picture: iStock

South African women and members of the LGBTQI+ community are being called upon to participate in a nationwide shutdown on Friday, 21 November, one day before the country hosts the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The shutdown, organised by Women for Change, aims to fight against gender-based violence and femicide in the country, but has sparked fierce debate on social media about the nature and effectiveness of activism.

It has taken social media by storm, dividing users into two camps. While thousands are in support of the movement, many others have called it pretentious or keyboard warrior activism.

The point of contention has been that this is not true activism, and critics have deemed it as performative activism, which will only be visible and loud on social media.

Convicted murderers and rapists slipped through EMPD vetting and served in uniform

Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

More than 300 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers have criminal records or are awaiting trial for serious offences.

Retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies on Tuesday provided the Madlanga commission with a breakdown of the data and the extensive opposition he faced in obtaining it.

The information was obtained through a re-vetting process instituted in 2022, with the primary objector being the freshly suspended deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Prior to 2022, only promoted officers had their fingerprints retaken, with some not having done so since joining or since the department was formed in 2002.

The implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences system has been delayed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Motorists have been gearing up for the new traffic law monitoring regime, but the government have again hit the brakes on its rollout.

Just three weeks until it was set to be implemented, the Department of Transport (DoT) announced on Monday that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system would need to be delayed.

The system was meant to begin from 1 December at 69 municipalities across the country, but the DoT deemed too many of those to be insufficiently prepared.

Assessments done by Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa deemed that the system was not ready for implementation.

