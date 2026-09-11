In case you missed it: ‘Cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme bust | Sandton school teacher’s killer guilty | Shekhinah is a mother

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 11 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a South African Police Service (Saps) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) operation busted a “cash-for-driver’s licence” scheme in Limpopo.

Meanwhile, Bafana Mahungela, the man who has been on trial for Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder, has been found guilty.

Furthermore, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shekhinah has announced that she is a mother.

Weather tomorrow: 12 September 2026

The weekend’s weather is set to bring fine and warm conditions to Gauteng and the North West, but cloudy, cold showers and rough seas to the Western Cape. The South African Weather Service has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for rough seas and strong winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, fire danger, and weekend rain. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme uncovered at Limpopo testing centre, four arrested [PICS]

A joint SIU and Saps operation arrested a suspect linked to fraudulent learner’s licences at Marble Hall testing centre in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

A South African Police Service (Saps) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) operation busted a “cash-for-driver’s licence” scheme in Limpopo, where applicants allegedly paid R2 000 to obtain learner’s licences without writing the test.

Saps Crime Intelligence and the SIU arrested a suspect in a joint operation. They allege the suspect participated in a learner’s licence corruption scheme at the Marble Hall Driving Licence Testing Centre.

According to the SIU’s investigation, a suspect from KwaZulu-Natal allegedly asked applicants for R2 000 for each licence.

Meanwhile, by Friday evening, the operation arrested three more suspects at the testing station. Officers detained three cashiers: two women aged 63 and a 53-year-old woman.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme uncovered at Limpopo testing centre, four arrested [PICS]

‘You said you were going to look after my rights’: Bafana Mahungela feels ‘tricked’ after guilty verdict

FILE| Bafana Mahungela returns to Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on October 21, 2025 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Bafana Mahungela could not believe his fate when the High Court in Johannesburg found him guilty on all charges related to the murder of Kirsten Kluyts.

On Friday, Judge Ian Cox found 23-year-old Mahungela guilty of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the ends of justice, and the murder and attempted rape of Sandton teacher Kluyts on 29 October 2023.

Kluyts, a teacher at Delta Park High School, was attacked while participating in the MyRun event. Her body was found at George Lea Park (Sandton Sports Club) in Parkmore hours after her disappearance.

Just after Judge Cox delivered judgment, Mahungela, who represented himself during the trial, raised his hand in court to express his concerns. He seemed to believe he could challenge the verdict.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You said you were going to look after my rights’: Bafana Mahungela feels ‘tricked’ after guilty verdict

Shekhinah announces motherhood with maternity photos marking baby’s 3-month milestone

Shekhinah shared these maternity photos, shot by “Aunty Bebe,” in a heartfelt Facebook post marking her daughter’s three-month milestone. Picture: Facebook/Shekhinah

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shekhinah has confirmed she’s welcomed a daughter, sharing a gallery of ethereal maternity photographs on her different social media accounts to mark her baby girl’s three-month milestone.

The Suited hitmaker posted the images, showing her in a beaded white two-piece and lace veil, wading through the surf at sunset, alongside a message dedicated to her daughter.

“We are so lucky to have you with us, baby girl. I am leaving these pictures here as a forever reminder of the magic that is pregnancy and a time stamp to when life changed forever for the better. By God’s grace, you are here and more precious than we could have asked for… happy three months to our favourite girl,” Shekhinah wrote.

CONTINUE READING: Shekhinah announces motherhood with maternity photos marking baby’s 3-month milestone

Brown Mogotsi says he ditched bodyguards to see sangoma on day of alleged hit

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi has claimed that he deliberately left his bodyguards behind on the day he allegedly survived an attempted assassination.

Mogotsi told the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court he wanted privacy because he was planning to consult a traditional healer, an explanation he gave while testifying in his latest bid for bail on Friday, 11 September 2026.

He is accused of staging his own attempted assassination on 3 November 2025, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi says he ditched bodyguards to see sangoma on day of alleged hit

‘Once you guys see what’s in the docket, it’s a joke,’ says Fadiel Adams on fraud case

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams appears at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has dismissed the fraud case against him as a “joke”, insisting that the state’s allegations will be exposed once the matter proceeds to trial.

Adams returned to the dock at the Pinetown Regional Court on Friday, 11 September 2026, where he faced three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The NCC MP was arrested in Cape Town in May and was subsequently released on R10 000 bail.

The charges stem from allegations that Adams misrepresented himself to authorities to gain access to Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he interviewed two inmates.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Once you guys see what’s in the docket, it’s a joke,’ says Fadiel Adams on fraud case

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Zuma disbands task team again | ‘Jou ma se ****’ – Majodina | Transnet posts profit for 1st time in 4 years