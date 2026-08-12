In case you missed it: Phala Phala: No ConCourt appeal | ANC blames DA for Joburg collapse | Why men still favoured at work in 2026?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 12 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has refused an urgent bid to appeal a ruling that brought President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment inquiry to a halt.

Meanwhile, a senior ANC leader has blamed the DA for the collapse of services in the City of Johannesburg.

Furthermore, the latest Stats SA report shows that more women are suffering through unemployment than their male counterparts both in 2025 and 2026.

Weather tomorrow: 13 August, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and fire danger in parts of the Western and Northern Cape, while the Eastern Cape faces very cold conditions and icy or slippery roads. Full weather forecast here.

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Phala Phala: ConCourt declines to hear appeal on Ramaphosa interdict ruling

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has refused an urgent bid to appeal a ruling that brought President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment inquiry to a halt.

In an order handed down on Wednesday, the apex court declined to grant direct access and dismissed applications for leave to appeal the earlier judgment.

“It has concluded that no case has been made out for leave to file a replying affidavit.

“The court has also concluded that it is not in the interests of justice to hear the matter at this stage, given the imminent determination of the review in the Western Cape Division of the High Court, the outcome of which will render the interim interdict moot,” the ConCourt’s order reads.

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala: ConCourt declines to hear appeal on Ramaphosa interdict ruling

Durban businessman charged with trafficking after women lured and imprisoned for sexual exploitation

Picture: iStock

A 65-year-old Durban businessman faces multiple charges, including trafficking and kidnapping, after allegedly luring four young women with fake employment, then imprisoning them for sexual exploitation and online abuse.

The businessman appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on charges of trafficking in persons, sexual assault, procurement of a female to have unlawful carnal intercourse, kidnapping, contravention of the Films and Publications Board Act 65 of 1996, crimen injuria and contravention of the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020.

According to reports, witnesses mentioned the controversial and prominent businessman’s name at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

CONTINUE READING: Durban businessman charged with trafficking after women lured and imprisoned for sexual exploitation

DA to blame for Joburg’s collapse, says ANC as it asks for another chance

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sings at an ANC provincial conference on 7 May 2022 in East London. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

A senior ANC leader has blamed the DA for the collapse of services in the City of Johannesburg.

Chairperson of the ANC’s local government intervention task team, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, told the media in Johannesburg on Wednesday that the deterioration of the country’s biggest metro began in 2016, when the DA took its first stint at governing Joburg.

“It only got messed up and went down after they took over when they were working with the EFF,” she said.

CONTINUE READING: DA to blame for Joburg’s collapse, says ANC as it asks for another chance

PODCAST: ‘Is the problem us?’: EFF’s Moshe Koma on illegal immigration

EFF member Moshe Koma. Picture: Supplied

EFF provincial secretary Moshe Koma says Johannesburg’s crime problem should not be reduced to the presence of undocumented migrants.

Koma, who serves as the City of Johannesburg’s Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety, discussed crime, coalition politics and the upcoming elections during an episode of The Movement podcast.



He argued that criminality should be addressed regardless of a suspect’s nationality.

CONTINUE READING: PODCAST: ‘Is the problem us?’: EFF’s Moshe Koma on illegal immigration

It is 2026: Why are males still favoured in the workplace?

Picture: iStock

The latest Stats SA report shows that more women are suffering through unemployment than their male counterparts both in 2025 and 2026.

Stats SA show that youth unemployment has increased from 10.3 million in the first quarter of the year to 10.4 million in the second quarter.

Dr Simphiwe Madikizela, a professor of economics at the Unisa Graduate School of Business and Leadership, says that males are often still seen as more of an asset in the working environment compared to females.

CONTINUE READING: It is 2026: Why are males still favoured in the workplace?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Parly dismisses Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims | ‘Pay back repatriation money’ | Snow in Joburg