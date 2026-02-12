In case you missed it: Zuma boycotts Sona | Witness D’s warning to Ipid | Looming pork price increase

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 12 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former president Jacob Zuma did not attend the State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, The Madlanga commission’s heard that Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, warned Ipid investigators that their lives were at risk.

Furthermore, Eskort has warned pork-eaters that the price of their favourite source of protein could increase over the coming months due to disease outbreaks.

Weather tomorrow: 13 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms will hit KwaZulu-Natal and central provinces on Friday, while extreme heat grips northeastern KZN and fire danger threatens Northern Cape areas. Full weather forecast here.

The battle between Ramaphosa and Zuma continues at Sona 2026

Former South African president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Former president Jacob Zuma will not attend the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

A spokesperson for his party, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, told The Citizen that Zuma will not be attending. Instead, he said MK party parliamentarians and some officials will attend.

Ndhlela did not provide details on why Zuma will not attend the ceremony, despite being a former head of state.

Andre Duvenhage, a political analyst from North West University (NWU) told The Citizen that Zuma’s snubbing of the Sona is actually a message of defiance and disdain to Ramaphosa.

‘Your lives are at risk’: Witness D cautioned Ipid investigators during Brakpan murder probe

Killed for crime fighting. Marius van der Merwe. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator Nomsa Masuku has described the dangers of investigating cases involving law enforcement officers.

Masuku returned to the Madlanga commission on Thursday, where she emotionally detailed what she described as occupational hazards.

She was one of the three investigators into the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was reportedly dumped in a lake at the alleged instruction of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

Witness D somehow always knew what the Ipid investigators were up to, and would warn them.

Pork prices to go up: Here’s why bacon will become even more expensive

Picture: iStock

Eskort has warned pork-eaters that the price of their favourite source of protein could increase over the coming months due to disease outbreaks.

Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of Eskort, said the outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have tightened supply across the formal market.

This follows recent communication to the trade from the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO) detailing the extent of disease outbreaks affecting commercial piggeries in the Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal and north-east of Pretoria.

Ramaphosa pulls two ministers from Sona: Here’s why

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

Presidency spokesperson Vincient Magwenya has confirmed that two cabinet ministers will not attend the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening, as they have been sent to resolve the water challenges in the City of Johannesburg.

The two ministers are Pemmy Majodina, responsible for the Ministry of Water and Sanitation and Velenkosini Hlabisa, responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta).

Majodina and her deputy have been in Johannesburg for several days now, working with local officials to resolve the city’s water challenges. They have also visited several reservoirs around the city..

You won’t lose your SA citizenship anymore after moving abroad

South African passport. Picture: iStock

For decades, many South Africans living abroad lived with the burden of having their citizenship stripped away simply for taking up a second nationality. This is not the case anymore.

As of Tuesday, 10 February, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber officially announced that the online citizenship reinstatement portal is live. The department rolled out the initial phase of the portal in late November 2025.

“This online tool enables South Africans who have unconstitutionally lost their citizenship to conveniently reinstate their citizenship without filling in a single form or standing in any queues,” Schreiber said.

