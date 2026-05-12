In case you missed it: ConCourt ruling on asylum seekers | Unemployment increases | Viljoens turns on Trump

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 12 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that asylum seekers whose initial applications were rejected on a final basis may not submit fresh bids.

Meanwhile, after declining in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, South Africa’s unemployment rate reversed course in the first quarter of 2026.

Furthermore, controversial South African reality TV couple Peet Viljoen, 57, and Mel Viljoen, 39, have broken their silence from US immigration detention centres, launching shocking attacks on President Donald Trump after previously supporting him and his views on South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 13 May, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves, and a storm surge in parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday, 13 May. The province will also experience very wet and cold conditions, along with parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused ‘in a world fractured by poverty’, ConCourt rules

Constitutional Court (ConCourt) Justices during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has ruled that asylum seekers whose initial applications were rejected on a final basis may not submit fresh bids.

The judgment, handed down on Tuesday, 12 May 2026, stems from a case involving two Burundian nationals.

Amina Irankunda and Arava Niyoknkuru entered South Africa illegally in 2008 and 2009.

CONTINUE READING: SA’s asylum seeker system will likely be abused ‘in a world fractured by poverty’, ConCourt rules

ActionSA to lay charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly lying about amount of money stolen from Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

ActionSA says it will formally lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly lying about the money stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.

This follows reports that millions of rand more were stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm than he declared and was initially believed, following a police investigation which found that at least R15 million – instead of roughly R10 million – was taken.

A police forensic analysis found that R8.2 million was deposited into bank accounts linked to one of the Phala Phala burglary suspects, Imanuwela David, starting days after the break-in and theft of Ramaphosa’s US dollars, according to News24.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA to lay charges against Ramaphosa for allegedly lying about amount of money stolen from Phala Phala

Unemployment increases as 258 000 youth lost jobs at beginning of 2026

Picture: iStock

After declining in the third and fourth quarters of 2025, South Africa’s unemployment rate reversed course in the first quarter of 2026.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, revealing that the unemployment rate rose by 1.3 percentage points, from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

Community and social services, construction and transport were among the industries that lost the most jobs during the period. Although not specified by Stats SA, it is suggested that jobs were lost due to retrenchments and company shutdowns.

CONTINUE READING: Unemployment increases as 258 000 youth lost jobs at beginning of 2026

WATCH: SanParks hunts for reckless driver in the Kruger Park

Reckless driving in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Screengrab

A video of a person driving recklessly in the Kruger National Park has emerged on social media.

The video shows a Mercedes-Benz SL500 dangerously driving across a flooded bridge and speeding around a sharp corner on a dirt road in the park.

The video was posted on Instagram by Petrus Janse van Rensburg, along with other videos of his trip to the Kruger Park.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: SanParks hunts for reckless driver in the Kruger Park

Peet Viljoen turns on Trump, compares ICE centre to ‘Hitler’s Auschwitz on steroids’

Mel and Peet Viljoen at the 18th Annual South African Film And Television Main Awards on 26 October 2024 in Midrand. Picture: Gallo Images

Controversial South African reality TV couple Peet Viljoen, 57, and Mel Viljoen, 39, have broken their silence from US immigration detention centres, launching shocking attacks on President Donald Trump after previously supporting him and his views on South Africa.

Speaking exclusively to Rapport through text messages facilitated by US authorities, Peet Viljoen accused Trump of being “a bully” and compared conditions at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE detention centre to “Hitler’s Auschwitz on steroids”.

The dramatic comments come just months after the couple publicly praised Trump and echoed controversial claims about so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Peet Viljoen turns on Trump, compares ICE centre to ‘Hitler’s Auschwitz on steroids’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Severe SA weather | Suicide among SA men | DA ‘urged’ to back Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga