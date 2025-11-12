In case you missed it: Billions lost to illicit trade | Starlink deal on the horizon? | Rapper nabbed after road rage

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 12 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has expressed concern about the rising rate of illicit trade, stating that the money lost to the black market could have been used by the government to avoid raising taxes.

Meanwhile, telecommunications giant Vodacom has entered an agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Furthermore, the Limpopo police have arrested a popular musician for attempted murder after a road rage incident, seizing his vehicles for forensic analysis.

Weather tomorrow: 13 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a mostly warm to hot day across the country on Thursday, 13 November, with high fire danger conditions expected in the Northern and Western Cape.

Thundershowers are also expected in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

MTBPS: Godongwana says billions lost to illicit trade could have stopped tax hikes

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: X/GovernmentZA

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has expressed concern about the rising rate of illicit trade, stating that the money lost to the black market could have been used by the government to avoid raising taxes.

Delivering the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday in Cape Town, Godongwana said illicit trade remains a major concern, as it keeps growing each year.

“South Africa faces a problem of illicit trade that threatens our economy, endangers consumers and robs the fiscus of billions in revenue,” he said. “The growing markets for illicit cigarettes and alcohol pose a serious risk to public health and undermine legitimate businesses.”

CONTINUE READING: MTBPS: Godongwana says billions lost to illicit trade could have stopped tax hikes

Mkhwanazi ‘had a working relationship’ with CAT VIP Protection, not EMPD

Suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi. Photo: Fanie Mthupha/Benoni City Times

Former Ekurhuleni employee relations director Xolani Nciza has told the Madlanga commission that it was suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi who had a working relationship with CAT VIP Protection, not the municipality.

Mkhwanazi had been on special leave since September this year after being linked to controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The municipality suspended him on Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi ‘had a working relationship’ with CAT VIP Protection, not EMPD

Will SA finally get Starlink? Vodacom gets into bed with Elon Musk

Vodacom Group and Starlink representatives. Picture: Supplied

Telecommunications giant Vodacom has entered an agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink.

Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, is one of the world’s largest satellite broadband providers.

Vodacom said on Wednesday the collaboration between it and Starlink is expected to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in the 25 African countries it already serves.

CONTINUE READING: Will SA finally get Starlink? Vodacom gets into bed with Elon Musk

Argentina’s Milei reportedly skipping G20, but Dirco says no confirmation received

Argentinian President Javier Milei poses for a photograph while visiting the New York Stock Exchange in 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The G20 Summit is set to be without another of its firebrand headliners after reports of a possible snub from across the Atlantic.

Reports from Argentina state that President Javier Milei has opted not to attend the summit, scheduled for next weekend in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Milei is known for his abrasive style, openly mocking opponents and having made good on promises to cut a government he believed to be bloated and inefficient.

CONTINUE READING: Argentina’s Milei reportedly skipping G20, but Dirco says no confirmation received

Controversial rapper arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident

Rapper Shebeshxt allegedly fired shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old man in Polokwane. Picture: X

The Limpopo police have arrested a popular musician for attempted murder after a road rage incident, seizing his vehicles for forensic analysis.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers arrested the 30-year-old during an intelligence-driven operation. The operation took place in the upmarket suburb of Bendor, outside Polokwane, on Wednesday morning at about 9:30am.

The police have not disclosed musician’s name. However, he is believed to be controversial rapper Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke.

CONTINUE READING: Controversial rapper arrested for attempted murder after road rage incident

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Batohi grilled over Phala Phala | AKA-Tibz murder accused in SA | GBVF shutdown gains momentum