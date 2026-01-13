In case you missed it: DJ Warras murder suspect back in court | Zuma alleges ‘secret’ Khampape emails | Knysna water crisis

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 13 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the accused in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has accused the state of fabricating evidence against him.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma claims that emails show that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission inquiry chairperson, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, “secretly” advised evidence leader Advocate Ishmael Semenya regarding an application for his recusal.

Furthermore, the Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with only 10 days of supply remaining in the Akkerkloof Dam.

Weather tomorrow: 14 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued orange-level rainfall warnings, signalling widespread flooding, damage to homes and roads, and possible displacement across parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger and severe heatwave conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape, parts of the Western Cape, most parts of the Eastern Cape, the Free State, the North West, and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Majola says DJ Warras murder evidence fabricated; police say recordings show he orchestrated events

Victor Majola appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for his bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on 6 January 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Victor Mthethwa Majola, the accused in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has accused the state of fabricating evidence against him.

Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his bail application, facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

His attorney, Dumisani Mabunda read out Majola’s affidavit in court.

It reads in part: “The state is presenting a case which is lacking in detail or persuasion that this court cannot express even a prima facie view as to its strength or weakness, and therefore I should receive the benefit of the doubt. I will not endanger any person, particularly the complainant, in this matter and have no previous conviction and have no pending matters or standing warrant for my arrest.”

Zuma alleges ‘secret’ Khampepe emails in TRC recusal bid

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: X/@MkhontoweSizwex

Former president Jacob Zuma claims that emails show that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) inquiry chairperson, retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, “secretly” wrote to evidence leader Advocate Ishmael Semenya, advising him of research that would be helpful in responding to an application for his recusal, which she later dismissed.

Zuma and former president Thabo Mbeki filed separate applications for the recusal of Khampepe from chairing the commission of inquiry.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Justice Khampepe to chair a judicial commission of inquiry to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

This, after about 23 families sued him for R167 million in damages over extensive delays in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes recommended by the TRC.

10 days of water left, public taps closed: Knysna mayor admits municipality dropped the ball

Picture: iStock

The Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with only 10 days of supply remaining in the Akkerkloof Dam.

Although the situation is still urgent, there has been a slight improvement from 8 January, when officials indicated there were 13 days left in the Akkerkloof Dam.

The Knysna Municipality has warned that the town is facing an acute water crisis, with the Akkerkloof Dam holding only 10 days of supply.

Matric results: Lesufi rebukes community leaders in Gauteng’s worst-performing area

Gauteng 2025 matric top achiever, Mihir Modi from Greenside High School, receives his certificates from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at Telkom Park, Centurion, in Johannesburg, 13 January 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday sharply criticised community leaders in Tsakani and KwaThema after the district emerged as the province’s worst-performing area in the 2025 matric examinations.

Speaking at the Gauteng National Senior Certificate (NSC) results announcement in Centurion, Lesufi blamed repeated school disruptions linked to service delivery protests for undermining students’ academic performance.

“Tsakani and KwaThema districts, you are the worst-performing district this year,” Lesufi said.

“Instead of resolving problems with your municipalities, you are chasing children out of school.”

‘Ivory Park police are failing me’: Mother says police failed her after child taken to Congo

Picture: Saps

Another South African has accused the police of inaction after she reported her child’s father of kidnapping and taking their child to Congo without her permission.

A video has gone viral on social media of a Gauteng mother who claimed that the South African Police Service (Saps) failed to open a parental abduction case for her five-year-old daughter.

In the video, the mother said her daughter lives with her full-time, but she and the girl’s father have an arrangement for the daughter to stay with him during school holidays.

She said that during this time, she spoke with the dad and asked when he would return the child, as schools reopen on Wednesday, 14 January, and he allegedly said he’d return her in time for the reopening. But, he later revealed that he was in Congo.

