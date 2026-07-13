In case you missed it: Cat Matlala declines plea deal | Multiple trapped under rubble | Zandile Gumede joins Mk party

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 13 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has declined the plea deal offered by the court.

Meanwhile, multiple church members were trapped under rubble after a building collapsed in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Furthermore, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has appointed corruption-accused and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as its new member and deputy convener of KZN.

Weather tomorrow: 13 July 2026

The South African Weather Service has forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal, fine and cold weather in Gauteng and morning frost in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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‘We’re as shocked as everybody else’, says NPA as Matlala plea deal ‘collapses’

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 15 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has declined the plea deal offered by the court, resulting in his prior agreement with the state being nullified.

Matlala returned to the dock in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday, 13 July 2026.

This follows the rejection of his plea agreement with the state by Magistrate Ignatius du Preez on 1 July.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering, and fraud linked to a R228 million health services contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, by the South African Police Service (Saps).

CONTINUE READING: ‘We’re as shocked as everybody else’, says NPA as Matlala plea deal ‘collapses’

Multiple church members trapped under rubble after building collapses in KZN

Picture: Supplied

At least 10 people have been injured and several buried deep under rubble, after a building collapsed at eBuhleni Village in Inanda, north of Durban.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services rushed to the scene, where rescue efforts and medical assistance began.

“We can confirm that approximately eight people have been rushed to the hospital prior to ambulance services actually arriving,” he added.

Jamieson said initial reports indicated that the structure collapsed, leaving multiple people injured and others trapped beneath rubble and sand.

CONTINUE READING: Multiple church members trapped under rubble after building collapses in KZN

MK party appoints corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as KZN deputy convener

The uMkhonto weSize (MK) party has welcomed Zandile Gumede into its KwaZulu-Natal leadership. Picture: Gallo Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has announced corruption-accused and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede as its new member and deputy convener of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In a briefing on Monday, 13 July, the party’s spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu welcomed Gumede, calling her political credentials in KZN and South Africa “unquestionable”.

“We know that you are coming with a very positive paradigm shift. You are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK party,” Mahlangu said.

Gumede, formerly a member of the ANC, joins 13 other new members.

CONTINUE READING: MK party appoints corruption-accused Zandile Gumede as KZN deputy convener

Idac head Andrea Johnson rushed to hospital, Madlanga criticises ‘useless’ sick note

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 6 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson won’t testify before the Madlanga commission, after she was allegedly hospitalised.

Johnson was expected to appear at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 13 July 2026.

However, Johnson’s legal team, consisting of Advocate Apla Bodlani and Advocate Tsitso Ramatsekisa, informed the commission that the senior Idac official suffered a health-related emergency while on her way in.

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga remarked that, despite the confidentiality concerns, the medical note was “useless” because it contained minimal information.

CONTINUE READING: Idac head Andrea Johnson rushed to hospital, Madlanga criticises ‘useless’ sick note

Here’s Gwede Mantashe’s plan to ensure SA doesn’t run out of fuel

Mineral and Petroleum Resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

Mineral and Petroleum Resources minister Gwede Mantashe has published a draft policy that aims to ensure South Africa has enough emergency fuel supplies to keep the country running during global fuel shortages or price shocks.

The draft policy follows the outbreak of the Middle East conflict, which highlighted how quickly geopolitical tensions can disrupt South Africa’s fuel supply and drive up prices. It was published late last week for public comment.

South Africa is heavily dependent on imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The department said the policy will now move from a “voluntary stockholding model to a regulated, mandatory regime”.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s Gwede Mantashe’s plan to ensure SA doesn’t run out of fuel

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Kubayi vs Nigerian journo | World Cup gambling | Joburg mayoral race