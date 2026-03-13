In case you missed it: Officer alleges Mkhwanazi torture | Mbeki on Middle East | How Viljoens allegedly stole US goods

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 13 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been accused of personally taking part in the torture of a suspended police officer while he was in custody.

Meanwhile, former president Thabo Mbeki has warned that global conflicts, including the escalating Middle East war, show that the world is failing to protect children.

Furthermore, new details have emerged, alleging how Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet, went on a crime spree in America.

Weather tomorrow: 14 March, 2026

Flooding is expected in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Saturday, 14 March due to disruptive rain, while parts of the Eastern Cape continue to battle a heatwave that is expected to last until Monday. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Mkhwanazi told me I should’ve committed suicide’: Police officer details KZN top cop’s role in torture

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testifies at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on 18 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been accused of personally taking part in the torture of a suspended police officer while he was in custody.

The allegations were made by former South African Police Service (Saps) sergeant Samkeliso Honest Mlotshwa during testimony before parliament’s ad hoc committee in Cape Town on Friday, 13 March.

The committee is probing claims of corruption, criminal conduct and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Mkhwanazi told me I should’ve committed suicide’: Police officer details KZN top cop’s role in torture

ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu slams US: Trump can’t dictate who Iran chooses as leader

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu has slammed the US Administration under Donald Trump at the Nizamiye Mosque Ramadan Ifthar Dinner in Midrand Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

ANC NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says it’s “unfortunate” that the United States administration under President Donald Trump believes that it has the “right” to tell other nations what to do or who to elect as their leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei was named Iran’s new supreme leader, succeeding his father just more than a week after he was killed in US-Israeli strikes.

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is widely viewed as a hard-line figure with close ties to the powerful Revolutionary Guard.

CONTINUE READING: ANC’s Lindiwe Zulu slams US: Trump can’t dictate who Iran chooses as leader

Mbeki on Middle East war: The world is in a systemic failure to protect children

Former President Thabo Mbeki at the 30th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Picture: Supplied/ Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund

Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned that global conflicts, including the escalating Middle East war, show that the world is failing to protect children.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary gala dinner of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mbeki said the international community had collectively failed its youngest citizens.

“The failure to realise children’s rights is not a crisis limited to this country; from Gaza to the displacement camps in South Sudan, and to the 150 Iranian school girls who died on the very first day of the current war between the US and Israel on one hand, and Iran on the other, the world is engaged in a systematic failure to protect its youngest citizens,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Mbeki on Middle East war: The world is in a systemic failure to protect children

Ramaphosa deploys 2 200 soldiers to fight crime in five provinces

A resident reacts as she stands near South Africa Police Service (SAPS) officers South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers during a house search in Westbury, Johannesburg, on March 11, 2026. Soldiers moved into gang-violence hotspots in Johannesburg on March 11, 2026 to support police efforts to tackle rampant crime, described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as one of the biggest threats facing South Africa. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally deployed more than 2 000 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to combat crime across five provinces, with a budget of R823 million, to bolster law and order.

The president has informed the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces of his decision. He will deploy 2 200 soldiers for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service (Saps).

This is in line with sections 201(3) (a), (a)(b)(c) and (d) of the Constitution of South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa deploys 2 200 soldiers to fight crime in five provinces

REVEALED: How Peet and Mel Viljoen allegedly managed to shoplift over R87K worth of goods in the US

Peet and Melany Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame. Picture: Facebook

New details have emerged, alleging how Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen and her husband, Peet, went on a crime spree in America.

The Viljoens, who fled South Africa last year amid fraud accusations and a disbarment hanging over their heads, were reportedly arrested this week after shoplifting goods worth more than $5 300 (about R87 800).

A police report detailing their alleged crimes has since circulated online.

CONTINUE READING: REVEALED: How Peet and Mel Viljoen allegedly managed to shoplift over R87K worth of goods in the US

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mel and Peet Viljoen arrested | Madlanga commission gets heated | Joburg water outages