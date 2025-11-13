In case you missed it: Nkabinde accused of perjury | Shebeshxt remains in custody | Saps officer ‘cleared’ Sibiya associate record

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 13 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, has been accused of perjury.

Meanwhile, popular Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, known as Shebeshxt, will remain in custody following his arrest.

Furthermore, KwaZulu-Natal police have uncovered evidence that a South African Police Service employee ‘cleared’ the criminal record of Shadrack Sibiya’s associate James Scharnick.

Weather tomorrow: 14 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail, flooding and damaging winds across several provinces from Friday into the weekend. Full weather forecast here.

‘He needs to be arrested for lying’: Mchunu’s chief of staff accused of perjury as testimony halted

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 13 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The testimony of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, was cut short on Thursday after MPs raised concerns about inconsistencies relating to North West businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi.

Mogotsi is a central figure in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims of criminal infiltration within the police service, intelligence agencies, and judiciary.

He has been described as a “political fixer” who brokered contact between politicians and controversial figures, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Shebeshxt remains behind bars as NPA claims strong case against him

Shebeshxt is being investigated in an attempted murder case. Picture: official.shebeshxt/Instagram

Popular Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, known as Shebeshxt, will remain in custody following the postponement of his attempted murder case to 21 November.

The lekompo artist appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 13 November, facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had sufficient evidence to prosecute the case while investigators work to consolidate additional charges.

KZN police reveal that Saps employee ‘cleared’ criminal record of Sibiya’s associate James Scharnick

James Stuart Scharnick. Picture: @misumuzi_4/X

KwaZulu-Natal police have uncovered evidence that a South African Police Service (Saps) employee manipulated the criminal records system to benefit James Stuart Scharnick, who is alleged to be connected to suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo has previously testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that Scharnick has a criminal history, including carjacking and vehicle theft.

Scharnick has since opened a defamation case against Khumalo.

Acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection Major-General Anthony Gopaul on Thursday revealed that on 16 January at 4.58pm, a Saps employee from the Criminal Records Centre allegedly accessed the system and made adjustments to Scharnick’s records.

Will SA finally get Starlink? Vodacom gets into bed with Elon Musk

Vodacom Group and Starlink representatives. Picture: Supplied

Telecommunications giant Vodacom has entered an agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink. Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, is one of the world’s largest satellite broadband providers.

Vodacom said on Wednesday the collaboration between it and Starlink is expected to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in the 25 African countries it already serves.

However, whether it will be permitted to operate in South Africa remains unclear.

