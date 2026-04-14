In case you missed it: Food price hike | Khawula ordered to apologise to Malema | Standard Bank data breach extent

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 14 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, there is high likelihood of significant increases in food prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has won a court order compelling Musa Khawula to retract defamatory divorce claims.

Furthermore, Standard Bank customers who have credit cards with the bank may have been affected by the recent privacy breach.

Weather tomorrow: 15 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with damaging waves expected in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Warning: Food prices in SA set to increase in the near future

Picture: iStock

The Absa AgriTrends report has issued a stern warning to low-income households about the high likelihood of significant increases in food prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The report, released on Tuesday, highlights that the South African agricultural value chain is already facing rising input costs, disrupted trade flows and heightened logistical risks.

Loffie Brandt, sector executive for agriculture at Absa AgriBusiness, said the most immediate impact on the country’s agriculture stems from rising cost pressures.

CONTINUE READING: Warning: Food prices in SA set to increase in the near future

Malema wins court order compelling Musa Khawula to retract defamatory divorce claims

EFF leader Julius Malema and celebrity blogger Musa Khawula. Pictures: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters/Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa Matlala Malema, have secured an urgent high court order against controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula, who claimed their marriage had collapsed due to infidelity.

The High Court in Johannesburg granted the order on Tuesday. Having “read the documents filed of record and having considered counsel’s arguments in the matter,” the court determined “that an order be granted in the following terms”.

The matter was enrolled as an urgent application after the court found that “the applicants non-compliance with the rules of this court relating to service and time periods is condoned and the application shall be enrolled as an urgent application”.

CONTINUE READING: Malema wins court order compelling Musa Khawula to retract defamatory divorce claims

Have a credit card with Standard Bank? Fraudsters may be after you

Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Standard Bank has lifted the lid a little on the extent of a privacy breach that is believed to have affected some of its customers.

South Africans who have credit accounts with the biggest lender in Africa by assets woke up to an email informing them that some of their credit card information had been compromised. This is the latest discovery by the bank following a breach that it experienced on 23 March 2026.

“We understand that trust is earned, and we are committed to being transparent and proactive in keeping you informed,” said the lender in the email to customers.

Previously, the lender had said only personal information was compromised by the data breach, but now it seems their investigations keep revealing more has been leaked.

CONTINUE READING: Have a credit card with Standard Bank? Fraudsters may be after you

‘Your mom is 10 years older than you’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi insists he did not lie about ‘mother’s’ death

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 14 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced fresh scrutiny after being questioned about inconsistencies regarding the death of his alleged “mother”.

Mkhwanazi took the witness stand again on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission, sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Advocate Mahlape Sello, leading evidence at the commission, outlined that postponements were granted due to a medical procedure and the death of Mkhwanazi’s alleged “mother”, Petunia.

Documentation submitted by the EMPD deputy chief included a funeral programme, a death certificate, and an identity document.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Your mom is 10 years older than you’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi insists he did not lie about ‘mother’s’ death

Mmodi facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Pule Mmodi (left) with Mfundo Vilakazi during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 Kaizer Chiefs Training at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in November last year. Photo: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix

Pule Mmodi is said to be facing an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 33-year-old Free State-born forward, who joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2023, will see his contract expire in June.

According to a source, Mmodi is in the same predicament as the likes of Gaston Sirino, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Dillan Solomons and Bruce Bvuma whose contracts are also expiring in two months’ time.

CONTINUE READING: Mmodi facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: NPA pursues charges over Life Esidimeni deaths | Warning for SAA | Musk’s Starlink bribery claims