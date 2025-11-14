In case you missed it: Lesufi survives no-confidence | Cat Matlala probe danger | Ramaphosa on Palestinian arrivals

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 14 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has survived a motion of no confidence brought by the DA.

Meanwhile, Kelebogile Thepa, a former media officer at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), has detailed to the Madlanga commission how a media inquiry about the blue light scandal sent her career at the municipality into a downward spiral.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa says a decision was made to accept the 150 Palestinians who arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport out of compassion, empathy, and humanitarianism.

Weather tomorrow: 15 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an orange level 5 alert for severe thunderstorms in parts of the North West, Northern Cape and the Free State.

Overall, Saturday, 15 November will be a wet day for most of the country. Full weather forecast here.

‘Mad man’ Lesufi survives motion of no confidence

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi inspects the pass out parade of new Crime Prevention Wardens, 4 June 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has survived a motion of no confidence brought by the DA.

On Friday, political parties in the Gauteng legislature debated Lesufi’s competence and track record.

However, most major parties in the legislature were against Lesufi’s removal. There were only 24 votes in favour of Lesufi’s removal, while 54 were against it.

Wentworth shooting: KZN police launch manhunt after deadly attack kills child, injured teens

Picture: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (Saps) have launched an urgent manhunt after two people were killed and seven others injured in a brazen attack in Wentworth, Durban, on Friday.

The shooting unfolded on Major Calvert Street when a group of young people were seated outside a flat, shortly after 9am.

According to police, a grey Mazda 3 pulled up before two armed men stepped out and opened fire.

How Cat Matlala blue light investigation placed former EMPD employee’s life at risk

Former EMPD media officer Kelebogile Thepa. Picture: Screenshot of SABC video

Kelebogile Thepa, a former media officer at the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), has detailed to the Madlanga commission how a media inquiry about the blue light scandal sent her career at the municipality into a downward spiral.

During parts of her testimony, a visibly emotional Thepa necessitated a break by the commission, and she took silent moments to regain her composure.

On 2 February 2023, Thepa received a media inquiry regarding the disputed memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the EMPD and CAT VIP Protection, which was signed by suspended EMPD deputy commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Fight for Please Call Me money far from over: Makate vs litigation funders

Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor Nkosana Makate. Picture: Facebook.

Just when the Please Call Me inventor thought his days in court were over after reaching a settlement with Vodacom, he is gearing up to fight a firm that is demanding 40% of the payout.

Black Rock Mining Limited, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, has reportedly filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court to interdict Vodacom from paying Nkosana Makate his settlement, as it argues it is entitled to 40% of the money.

Makate has acknowledged that he met with the representatives of Black Rock and entered into an agreement with them. However, the agreement to have them as his litigation funder was later cancelled.

‘We cannot turn them back’: Ramaphosa on the Palestinians who arrived at OR Tambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads the CEOs Clean-Up Campaign on November 14, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a decision was made to accept the 150 Palestinians who arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport out of compassion, empathy, and humanitarianism.

Despite lacking the necessary documents, Ramaphosa said the South African government decided not to return the Palestinians to war-torn Gaza.

“We cannot turn them back, even though they do not have the necessary documents and papers,” the president told Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

