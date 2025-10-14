In case you missed it: Sibiya on Mkhwanazi | Matlala ‘friendly’ with police, ANC politicians | SA vows to boycott Coca-Cola

Catch up on the biggest stories Tuesday, 14 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has made sweeping accusations against KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,

Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission heard how Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was friendly with law enforcement officials, a crime analyst used by media organisations, and ANC politicians.

Furthermore, many South Africans have vowed to boycott Coca-Cola products after an owl was killed in its factory in Midrand last week.

Weather tomorrow: 15 October 2025

The South African Weather Service warns that Limpopo faces severe thunderstorms and flooding, while the Eastern Cape braces for extreme fire danger. Full weather forecast here.

‘People are being taken for a ride’: Sibiya accuses Mkhwanazi of misleading SA

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya outside his home in Centurion during a raid on 9 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has made sweeping accusations against KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, suggesting that his actions are part of a succession battle within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Sibiya made the remarks while testifying before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“I must add that the people of South Africa must begin to realise that this is someone playing with people’s minds. He’s playing the people of South Africa,” Sibiya said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘People are being taken for a ride’: Sibiya accuses Mkhwanazi of misleading SA

Madlanga commission: Matlala funded crime analyst’s PhD, had ally close to Mchunu

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Witness testimony at the Madlanga commission is scrutinising each node of the extensive network of Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The commission heard on Tuesday how Matlala was friendly with law enforcement officials, a crime analyst used by media organisations and ANC politicians.

Tuesday’s witness did not appear in person; instead, they were labelled “Witness X” as the commission attempted to protect the safety of those providing evidence.

Messages were shown relating to Mkhwanazi registering Matlala’s vehicle for blue light status, as well as multiple others showing the relationship between Rafadi and “Cat”.

Rafadi would regularly share clippings and links to his media appearances, and once boasted about a televised interview where “I spoke well of our friend”.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission: Matlala funded crime analyst’s PhD, had ally close to Mchunu

South Africans vow to boycott Coca-Cola after owl killed at its factory

A barn owl. Picture: iStock.

Things are tough for Coca-Cola South Africa at the moment after it announced in September that it would be cutting jobs and closing plants in Bloemfontein and East London.

It might now get even tougher, as many South Africans vowed to boycott its products after an owl was killed in its factory in Midrand last week.

Conservation group Owl Rescue Centre said what occurred at the bottling plant “completely floored us”.

“This is the third or fourth time we’ve had issues with Coca-Cola. They are a serial problem.”

CONTINUE READING: South Africans vow to boycott Coca-Cola after owl killed at its factory

Lesufi suspends Gauteng health HOD, calls made to place department under administration

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Gauteng Department of Health head of department (HOD) Lesiba Malotana has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced Malotana’s suspension on Tuesday morning in light of revelations made regarding a procurement syndicate operating within the provincial health structures.

The health department has been under intense pressure after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) detailed how over R2 billion had been siphoned from Tembisa Hospital.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) reaffirms its full support for the work of the SIU and other law enforcement agencies,” stated the GPG.

Yesterday’s News recap

