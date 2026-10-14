In case you missed it: Sibiya ‘will find me dead’ | Zuma drops appeals | Tyla unveils That Girl Music Scholarship

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 14 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the alleged victims in rape and sexual grooming case against former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya have urged the court to not grant him bail.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma has abandoned his latest attempt to challenge a court ruling that cleared the way for his corruption trial to proceed.

Furthermore, Tyla has launched the That Girl Music Scholarship, an initiative designed to support South African female students pursuing music degrees.

Weather tomorrow: 15 October 2026

Thursday is expected to be a scorcher in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape because of a heatwave, while severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and damage due to heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and lightning are expected in Limpopo. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘He will find me dead’: Alleged rape victim makes emotional plea against Shadrack Sibiya getting bail

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 October 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ he Citizen

The alleged victims in the rape and sexual grooming case against former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya have urged the court to keep him behind bars, saying his release on bail would leave them fearing for their lives and the safety of their families.

The concerns were outlined in victim statements read out by state prosecutor Velile Makasana during continued bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe had directed the state to obtain affidavits from the complainants to assist the court in considering Sibiya’s bail application.

Both alleged victims described the emotional toll of the case and raised concerns about what could happen if the former senior police official were released from custody.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He will find me dead’: Alleged rape victim makes emotional plea against Shadrack Sibiya getting bail

Zuma drops latest appeals, set to face long-delayed arms deal corruption trial in 2027

Former president Jacob Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: X/@MkhontoweSizwex

Former president Jacob Zuma has abandoned his latest attempt to challenge a court ruling that cleared the way for his corruption trial to proceed, ending another chapter in a legal battle that has delayed the arms deal case for more than two decades.

Neither Zuma nor French defence company Thales pursued further appeals against a ruling by Judge Nkosinathi Chili, effectively bringing an end to the latest round of litigation and opening the door for the long-delayed criminal trial to move ahead.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, neither Zuma nor Thales has filed an application for leave to appeal “in time or at all since 14 May 2026,” the day of the judgment, News24 reported.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma drops latest appeals, set to face long-delayed arms deal corruption trial in 2027

Tyla offers R83k worth of music scholarships to South African students

Tyla visits SiriusXM Studios on 8 February 2023 in New York City. Picture: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

South African superstar Tyla has launched her A*POP World Tour in Paris. At the same time, she is investing in the next generation of female music talent.

Tyla unveiled the That Girl Music Scholarship, an initiative designed to support female students pursuing music degrees.

Named after her song “That Girl” from her *A*POP* album, the scholarship programme is a partnership between Tyla, Sony Music and the Institute of International Education.

The initiative will award $5 000 each to 10 female students studying towards music degrees.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla offers R83k worth of music scholarships to South African students

Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau sentenced to 10 years after failed murder plot

File picture: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, 14 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former police officers Rosemary Ndlovu, already serving six life sentences, and Nomsa Mudau have been sentenced to 10 years for a 2018 plot to murder Mudau’s husband.

The Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court handed Ndlovu and Nomsa a 10-year direct imprisonment sentence after the court found them guilty of incitement to commit murder.

The duo were convicted and sentenced for a 2018 plot to murder Nomsa’s husband Justice Mudau for insurance payouts. Ndlovu is already serving six life sentences after being sentenced in November 2021 for the murders of five family members and her partner.

CONTINUE READING: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau sentenced to 10 years after failed murder plot

R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)

The R6-million bathroom at the Delareyville Sports Facility in Tswaing Municipality, North West, on 16 September 2026. The building had no roof, plumbing, doors or windows. Picture: Shaun Holland

The DA in the North West is demanding answers after the Tswaing Local Municipality spent R6 million on bathrooms at a sports facility. Despite the millions spent, the bathrooms have no plumbing or roofing.

The bathrooms are part of the Delareyville Sports Facility, which is currently under renovation. Last year, the municipality decided to add two netball courts and a grass court to the existing facility at a cost of R10 million.

But a few months later, the council also decided it needed an additional R6 million to build a new ablution block.

CONTINUE READING: R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Businessman ruined by legal battle | Passport fraud syndicate bust | Thami Ndlala denies arrest