In case you missed it: Chaos in KZN legislature | Batohi refuses Nkabinde testimony | Starlink ‘subversion of the law’

News today includes the provincial government of unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has emerged victorious after a motion of no confidence brought against Premier Thami Ntuli failed on Monday.

Meanwhile, national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi left the Nkabinde inquiry in limbo on Monday when she refused to continue with her testimony until she had consulted with her legal team.

Furthermore, South Africa will welcome Starlink to the country as long as Elon Musk’s company abides by local laws, while the fight is ongoing to ensure the past 12 months of G20 engagements are not forgotten.

Weather tomorrow: 16 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours, fire danger and hail in the three Capes, with damaging winds in parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Chaos breaks out in KZN legislature as MK party’s motion of no confidence fails

MK party members stall proceedings during the motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli on 15 December 2025 in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The provincial government of unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has emerged victorious after a motion of no confidence brought against Premier Thami Ntuli failed on Monday.

The motion, brought by the MK party, was supported by the EFF and opposed by the DA, ANC, NFP and IFP.

The MK party is the only party in the province that received more than 40% of the provincial vote. It has 37 seats in the legislature. This is the basis on which the party brought the motion against Premier Ntuli, arguing that KZN voters had been robbed.

‘Unhinged, unrepentant racist,’ Ramaphosa’s spokesperson hits out at Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson has hit back at South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk’s comments that South Africa has more racially discriminatory laws aimed at white people than it did during apartheid.

Musk, the owner of Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X, made the comments in a social media post citing research by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR).

The initiative by the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) is to index all the statutes, regulations, policies, and superior court judgments that perpetuate racialism as a matter of law. It does so through the Index of Race Law.

Batohi accused of being disrespectful after refusing to testify in Nkabinde inquiry

National director of public prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi, testifies at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 11 November 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images

National director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi left the Nkabinde inquiry in limbo on Monday when she refused to continue with her testimony until she had consulted with her legal team.

The Nkabinde inquiry is looking into Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

The inquiry was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa after Batohi referred Chauke’s case to him, alleging the Gauteng director of public prosecutions had protected high-profile people and made politically-motivated prosecutionl choices.

Crisis at JSC as unresolved complaints against judges surge

Image: iStock

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is facing mounting criticism for what observers describe as a dramatic collapse in its ability to process misconduct complaints against judges.

Over the past four years, unresolved cases have ballooned to unprecedented levels, raising questions about accountability and public trust in the courts.

According to the latest annual reporting cycle, the JSC’s judicial conduct committee (JCC) resolved just 29% of complaints in the 2024-25 financial year.

Presidency on Starlink and ‘subversion of the law’, G20 contingencies and Madlanga commission reports

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

South Africa will welcome Starlink to the country as long as Elon Musk’s company abides by local laws, while the fight is ongoing to ensure the past 12 months of G20 engagements are not forgotten.

Spokesperson in The Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, highlighted these two points on Monday as he gave a year-end progress report.

Magwenya also elaborated on the expected timeframes applicable to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

