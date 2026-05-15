In case you missed it: Brown Mogotsi back in Madlanga hot seat | Eskom launches staff discipline | ‘Don’t delay flu jab’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 15 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Oupa Brown Mogotsi has failed in his attempt to have chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson removed from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, Eskom is starting disciplinary action against several employees in relation to a R21 billion diesel contract.

Furthermore, health authorities are urging South Africans not to delay influenza vaccination as the 2026 respiratory season continues to unfold earlier than expected.

Weather tomorrow: 16 May 2026

The South African Weather Service has forecast a calm Saturday nationwide. Provinces will see cool conditions, with morning fog and warm temperatures in northern Lowveld areas. Full weather forecast here.

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‘I will not incriminate myself,’ says Brown Mogotsi as Madlanga commission hears claims he was an informant

Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 4 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

A tense day at the Madlanga commission saw political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi fail in his attempt to have chief evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson removed from the inquiry probing alleged political interference and criminal infiltration within law enforcement structures.

On Friday, 15 May 2026, the commission’s chairperson, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, dismissed Mogotsi’s recusal application, which had been filed in late April and had already delayed his testimony.

Mogotsi argued that Chaskalson was biased and lacked impartiality, claiming the evidence leader had pressured him to implicate North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

He further objected to being labelled a “professional liar” by Chaskalson during his testimony in November last year.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I will not incriminate myself,’ says Brown Mogotsi as Madlanga commission hears claims he was an informant

Eskom launches staff discipline over R21 billion diesel contract breaches

Picture: Michel Bega

Eskom is starting disciplinary action against several employees after an interim investigation into a diesel contract found procurement breaches, and possible criminal charges are still being considered.

The power utility provided an update on its diesel procurement and storage contract for Eskom’s open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power stations on Friday.

Eskom’s Group Investigations and Security (GIS) function investigated possible irregularities under tender MWP2197GX, and an independent forensic firm has released an interim report.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom launches staff discipline over R21 billion diesel contract breaches

Health experts warn against delaying flu vaccination this year

Flu season came early this year. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Health authorities are urging South Africans not to delay influenza vaccination as the 2026 respiratory season continues to unfold earlier than expected.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that both influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) seasons began earlier than usual this year, with the two viruses circulating in parallel.

The institute says this may increase pressure on healthcare services and contribute to a higher burden of respiratory illness.

CONTINUE READING: Health experts warn against delaying flu vaccination this year

Feeling the pinch?: How SA grocery prices exploded in five years

Grocery prices in South Africa have surged dramatically since 2021, with many staple foods rising by more than 80%. Picture: iStock

If you feel you’re paying through the nose for your groceries these days, you’re not wrong.

South Africans are paying near double for some groceries compared to five years ago. Price hikes have far exceeded the increases in the rate of inflation over the same period.

This is despite official food inflation figures suggesting far milder increases over the same period.

A comparison between South African grocery catalogues from the Covid period around 2021 and 2022 and current shelf pricing paints a bleak picture of how sharply the cost of living has escalated in just a few years.

CONTINUE READING: Feeling the pinch?: How SA grocery prices exploded in five years

Fadiel Adams granted bail as lawyer argues ‘no one owns witnesses’

NCC Leader Fadiel Adams at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 7 May 2026 in Pinetown, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The Pinetown Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R10 000 to National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams.

The MP was arrested in connection with a fraud case and for defeating and/or obstructing the course of justice.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said he was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.

On Friday, Adams’ legal representative, advocate Yuri Gangai, dismissed all the reasons the state presented in opposing him bail as “non-existent”.

CONTINUE READING: Fadiel Adams granted bail as lawyer argues ‘no one owns witnesses’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa fires minister Tolashe | Zuma deliberately delaying trial | Icasa blocks Starlink B-BBEE move