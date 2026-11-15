In case you missed it: ConCourt rules against Zuma | MK warns parties of DA’s ‘tactics’ | Did Limpopo premier fail?

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 15 November 2026, that you may have missed in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, tributes have been pouring in for award-winning investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh following her tragic death during childbirth, in a devastating loss that has left her family, friends and colleagues heartbroken.

Meanwhile, as coalition negotiations continue across South Africa, the MK party’s Mzwanele Manyi has warned that the DA will use any gains it makes in local government to position itself to win the next national elections.

Furthermore, last week’s local government elections will go down as a litmus test for Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. But whether she passed or failed that test has sharply divided the province.

Weather tomorrow: 16 November 2026

Large parts of South Africa are expected to see rain and thunderstorms on Monday, with residents urged to prepare for potentially disruptive weather.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms, including hail, leading to flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, and power supply and communications disruptions, expected over the southern Lowveld of Mpumalanga. Read full forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

South Africans mourn passing of journalist Nabeelah Shaikh

Tributes have been pouring in for investigative and award-winning journalist, Nabeelah Shaikh, following her tragic passing. Picture: Facebook/Nabeelah Shaikh

Tributes have been pouring in for award-winning investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh following her tragic death during childbirth, in a devastating loss that has left her family, friends and colleagues heartbroken.

Shaikh, a reporter at eNCA, passed away on Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, after experiencing complications during childbirth, a family member told The Citizen. Her unborn baby also died.

The journalist, who was a devoted wife and mother, leaves behind her husband, Waseem Ally, and their young daughter, Maahira.

CONTINUE READING: South Africans mourn passing of journalist Nabeelah Shaikh

MK’s Manyi warns parties against being outmanoeuvred by DA

MK party member Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Michel Bega

As coalition negotiations continue across South Africa, MK party member Mzwanele Manyi has warned that the DA will use any gains it makes in local government to position itself to win the next national elections.

“The DA is not merely competing for mayoral positions. It is building institutional control and consolidating itself as a governing alternative ahead of 2029,” he said in a post on social media.

He said that while some parties celebrate isolated municipal victories and negotiate for positions, they risk being “outmanoeuvred” by the DA.

CONTINUE READING: MK’s Manyi warns parties against being outmanoeuvred by DA

10 hung councils in Limpopo: Did Premier Phophi Ramathuba fail?

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula flanked by ANC Limpopo provincial chair Phophi Ramathuba (left) and ANC provincial secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe. Picture: Supplied

Last week’s local government elections will go down as a litmus test for Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. But whether she passed or failed that test has sharply divided the province.

For supporters, Ramathuba kept the ANC as the leading party in all 22 local municipalities in Limpopo and above 50% provincially. For critics, losing outright majorities in 10 councils, including the capital, Polokwane, is a failure.

Political analyst Solly Rashilo said labelling the election results as Ramathuba’s failure is “preposterous” as it erases collective responsibility, but her leadership is now on trial.

CONTINUE READING: 10 hung councils in Limpopo: Did Premier Phophi Ramathuba fail?

ANC divisions exposed by poor local election results – will the GNU survive?

If the ANC decides to reconfigure the GNU, it will have major implications. Picture: Gallo Images

The drop in support for the ANC in the recent local government elections is being used by a faction in the ANC to undermine the government of national unity (GNU).

This is the view of political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage, who said the outcome of the local government elections will have an impact on other levels of government as well.

It comes after reports that some within the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) have called for the GNU to be reconfigured. They are also blaming the partnership with the DA for the poor local election results.

CONTINUE READING: ANC divisions exposed by poor local election results – will the GNU survive?

ConCourt rules against Zuma, but he wants officials held accountable for R28.9m legal costs

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo images

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has criticised the Constitutional Court’s (ConCourt) dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a court order requiring him to repay R28.9 million in state-funded legal fees.

In 2006 and 2008, Zuma’s legal representatives asked the State Attorney for help with counsel costs in his criminal cases.

However, in 2018, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the state was not liable for the costs and that Zuma must repay the money. Zuma has been appealing the 2018 decision through the country’s courts.

On 22 October 2025, the Pretoria High Court again ruled that Zuma was responsible for paying his own private legal costs. It ordered him to pay R28 960 774.34, plus interest, to the State Attorney within 60 days.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt rules against Zuma, but he wants officials held accountable for R28.9m legal costs

Yesterday’s news recap

Read here: SACP backs ANC’s coalition decision | Mantashe on ANC’s decline | Ramathuba cracks the whip on MECs