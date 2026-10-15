In case you missed it: ANC wins ConCourt battle against IEC | NPA, police deny March and March warrants | Roaming lion found

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 15 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Constitutional Court has ruled that the ANC will be allowed to appear on the ballot in the six municipalities where its candidate list submission was disputed.

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police in KwaZulu-Natal rejected March and March Movement claims of imminent arrests on 15 October 2026.

Furthermore, the police have confirmed that the lion, sighted roaming freely in the Vaal, has been found and arrangements are being finalised to safely relocate it to a secure environment.

Weather tomorrow: 16 October, 2026

Persistently high temperatures and uncomfortable conditions are expected in several provinces on Friday, 16 October, as a heatwave envelops parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Full weather forecast here.

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ConCourt rules in favour of ANC’s ‘final button’ argument against IEC

Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the ANC will be allowed to appear on the ballot in the six municipalities where its candidate list submission was disputed.

The party was successful in convincing the ConCourt justices that even though it did not click the final submission button, its lists loaded onto the IEC’s database should still be accepted.

ANC legal counsel Advocate Daniel Berger had argued on Monday that the final button on the submissions portal was not a legally binding requirement for acceptance, as the data was loaded on the system prior to the stipulated deadline.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt rules in favour of ANC’s ‘final button’ argument against IEC

R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)

The R6-million bathroom at the Delareyville Sports Facility in Tswaing Municipality, North West, on 16 September 2026. The building had no roof, plumbing, doors or windows. Picture: Shaun Holland

The DA in the North West is demanding answers after the Tswaing Local Municipality spent R6 million on bathrooms at a sports facility. Despite the millions spent, the bathrooms have no plumbing or roofing.

The bathrooms are part of the Delareyville Sports Facility, which is currently under renovation. Last year, the municipality decided to add two netball courts and a grass court to the existing facility at a cost of R10 million.

But a few months later, the council also decided it needed an additional R6 million to build a new ablution block.

CONTINUE READING: R6m spent on toilets with no plumbing at ‘state-of-the-art’ sports facility (VIDEO)

NPA and police deny arrest warrants were issued for March and March leaders

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, during a march against immigrants camped outside the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban on 10 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police in KwaZulu-Natal rejected March and March Movement claims of imminent arrests on 15 October 2026.

The denials come approximately two weeks before the 4 November local government elections.

The NPA said no arrest warrant had been issued for movement leader Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma or SA First Forum acting chief executive Xolani Zuma. The South African Police Service (Saps) dismissed the claims as rumours.

CONTINUE READING: NPA and police deny arrest warrants were issued for March and March leaders

‘He aimed for the head’: ANCYL slams ‘trigger-happy’ suspect, alleges political motive in Katlehong shooting

Fani Sibeko appears at Palm Ridge Court on 15 October 2026. Picture: Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The alleged killing of four ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members in Katlehong has raised questions about a possible political motive, with the organisation’s Ekurhuleni leadership calling for close scrutiny of the incident.

Fani John Sibeko made a brief appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

The case was postponed to next week Thursday, 22 October, for a formal bail application.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He aimed for the head’: ANCYL slams ‘trigger-happy’ suspect, alleges political motive in Katlehong shooting

Saps confirm lion roaming in Vaal areas has been found and will be safely relocated

On Thursday, pictures of the lion’s alleged sighting roaming through a community were also posted on social media. Picture: X

The police have confirmed that the lion sighted roaming freely in the Vaal has been found and arrangements are being finalised to safely relocate it to a secure environment.

A lion was spotted in the early hours of Wednesday in the Redan area, located between Meyerton and Vereeniging, after a security guard allegedly encountered it.

The security guard reportedly spotted the lion after he initially mistook it for a smaller animal, but after turning on his phone’s torch, he realised the animal was larger; he took a picture and then fled.

CONTINUE READING: Saps confirm lion roaming in Vaal areas has been found and will be safely relocated

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Sibiya ‘will find me dead’ | Zuma drops appeals | Tyla unveils That Girl Music Scholarship