In case you missed it: Ekurhuleni murders probe tally | Charges against Masemola withdrawn | Kempton Park survivor speaks

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 15 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a seventh body has been linked to the string of killings plaguing Ekurhuleni.

Meanwhile, The National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) has instructed that the charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola be withdrawn.

Furthermore, A woman who disappeared during work lunch in Kempton Park said she was kidnapped and raped after getting into what she thought was an Uber.

Weather tomorrow: 16 September 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned members of the public in parts of the Northern and Western Cape to brace for a very cold, wet, and windy Wednesday through Friday. Meanwhile, the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated and scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south. Full weather forecast here.

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Seventh woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni as police confirm link to serial murder probe

A K9 officer walks near the crime scene where the body of a fifth woman was discovered in Olifantsfontein near Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, 14 September 2026. The bodies of the women were found partially undressed and with visible bruising, with the discovery sites located within the same vicinity. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A seventh body has been linked to the string of killings plaguing Ekurhuleni, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana said a woman’s body found in a river in Olifantsfontein, near Tembisa Mall, on 7 September had now been added to the investigation.

Kekana said police had gone back to their stations after noticing bodies were being picked up.

“The body of a female in her late twenties was observed in the river in Clayville next to Tembisa Mall,” he said. He added, “Therefore, this body will also then be included as part of those to be investigated by the whole team.”

CONTINUE READING: Seventh woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni as police confirm link to serial murder probe

NDPP withdraws charges against national police commissioner Fannie Masemola

Police National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court over a controversial R360m SAPS tender on April 21, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) has instructed that the charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in connection with the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender scandal be withdrawn.

Advocate Andy Mothibi, the NDPP, has formally issued instructions that the charges against Masemola be withdrawn.

Masemola faced four charges for violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a health services tender awarded to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

CONTINUE READING: NDPP withdraws charges against national police commissioner Fannie Masemola

Woman kidnapped and raped in Kempton Park after calling Uber – no positive link to murders

Picture: iStock

A 34-year-old woman who disappeared after having lunch at Mosquito Park in Kempton Park last week was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted after getting into a Suzuki she believed was an Uber she had ordered.

The woman, who works at a hotel approximately 150m from the park, was allegedly driven towards Pomona by the purported Uber driver before another man entered the vehicle and restrained her. The Suzuki was subsequently driven into premises containing several trucks, where a third man allegedly entered the vehicle before she was sexually assaulted and lost consciousness.

She woke the following morning inside the same Suzuki she had been kidnapped in and was eventually forced out of the vehicle near Rhodesfield Gautrain station.

CONTINUE READING: Woman kidnapped and raped in Kempton Park after calling Uber – no positive link to murders

Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused denied bail in Emmanuel Mbense murder case

(From left to right) Cobus Janse Van Rensburg, Bhekokwakhe Sibande, Adrian MacKenzie, Keisha-Leigh Stols and Julius Mkhwanazi appear at Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on 6 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

The bail applications of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five other accused in the Emmanuel Mbense murder case have been dismissed by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhwanazi, along with security company owner Cobus Janse van Rensburg, serving EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie, former EMPD official Keisha-Leigh Stols, and former police officers Bhekokwakhe Sibande and Juan-Maré Eksteen, will remain behind bars pending further proceedings in the case.

Magistrate Colin Mashego delivered his judgment on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, finding that the accused had not placed sufficient evidence before the court to warrant their release on bail.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused denied bail in Emmanuel Mbense murder

Minister Majodina apologises after swearing at disabled man, calls for ‘mutual respect’ [VIDEO]

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: GovernmentZA/X

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina apologised on 15 September 2026 for insulting a disabled man during a community meeting in the Kouga Local Municipality.

The incident happened on 9 September at the launch of the upgraded Loerie Sewer Pump Station and sparked widespread criticism online.

Majodina apologised almost a week after the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, she was heard saying “jou mase p**s” to a resident.

CONTINUE READING: Minister Majodina apologises after swearing at disabled man, calls for ‘mutual respect’ [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Body of missing runner identified | Mkhwanazi gets bail, stays in jail | Pearl Thusi on R15m Sars bill