In case you missed it: Joburg’s water woes deepen | Witness F hospitalised | E-hailing driver murder trio abandon bail

In the news today, Johannesburg’s water crisis has intensified with claims that Rand Water has reduced the city’s supply.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is facing a delay after Witness F could not testify due to being hospitalised.

Furthermore, the three suspects accused of murdering an e‑hailing driver inside a car in Pretoria West have abandoned their bid for bail.

Weather tomorrow: 17 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms, extreme heat and fire danger, prompting warnings as forecasters flag flooding risks, damaging winds and uncomfortable conditions on Tuesday. Full weather forecast here.

Crisis deepens: Is water being throttled in Joburg?

Johannesburg’s water crisis has intensified with claims that Rand Water has reduced the city’s supply by approximately 200 million litres per day and that water authorities have throttled the top 30 bulk meters by up to 40%.

The claims were made by DA MP Stephen Moore, following a briefing given to city councillors on Friday night.

Moore revealed what he described as the scale of the crisis, stating that the network is constrained and throttling is underway.

After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga commission witness ‘hospitalised’

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is facing a delay after Monday’s expected testimony from Witness F could not be heard.

Witness F was due to appear before the commission but had suddenly been declared unavailable.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson relayed to the commission on Monday that Witness F had been hospitalised, with requests made to delay their testimony to March.

The medical certificate presented to the commission in Witness F’s request for a postponement state that he would not be available until at least 25 February.

Trio linked to horrific murder of e-hailing driver abandon bail bid [VIDEO]

The three suspects accused of murdering an e‑hailing driver inside a car in Pretoria West have abandoned their bid for bail and will stay behind bars.

The trio appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver and engineering student Isaac David Satlat on 11 February.

Satlat was murdered after he picked up two of the three suspects in his e-hailing taxi.

AbaThembu king ‘boots out’ Mandla Mandela as chief of Mvezo

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo says he has removed Mandla Mandela as the traditional leader of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape.

Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, was appointed the chief in this area in 2007, decades after the apartheid government had stripped the Mandela family of this title.

In a video making rounds on social media, Dalindyebo says Mandela does not deserve to be a chief. He also described him as having no respect for his authority.

Dalindyebo was speaking at a meeting in the Eastern Cape on the weekend. “A chief who does not see eye to eye with me must take his belongings and leave my father’s land,” he said.

‘Brown Mogotsi is not so scared of being on podcasts… just parliament!’ – Netizens react to SMWX podcast

North West businessman Brown Mogotsi set social media ablaze after appearing on the SMWX podcast hosted by Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh.

Marketed as an explosive SMWX exclusive by Sizwe, the lengthy and unfiltered interview dropped on Monday, 16 February.

The interview happened amid mounting scrutiny over Mogotsi’s alleged links to the CR17 campaign and his recent testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

His appearance also comes as he continues to refuse to testify before parliament’s ad hoc committee, citing security fears.

