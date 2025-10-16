In case you missed it: Gay affair ‘costs’ man Nedbank job | Mchunu says Masemola withheld info | Tyla makes Rolling Stone list

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 16 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Johannesburg Labour Court has dismissed a case of discrimination and coercion against Nedbank by former group marketing manager of brand strategy.

Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accused national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola of withholding information regarding the processes followed when disbanding the political killings task team.

Furthermore, Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla’s self-titled debut album has been named among Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far”.

Weather tomorrow: 17 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning about thunderstorms with hail, lightning and flooding expected in parts of the North West, while fire danger remains high in multiple provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Gay affair ‘costs’ man his job: R45m discrimination case against Nedbank dismissed

Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

The Johannesburg Labour Court has dismissed a case of discrimination and coercion against Nedbank by former group marketing manager of brand strategy Erwin Sonwabile Meth.

In addition, Meth wanted the bank, Sun City Resort and his ex-lover, Luntu Ngcwabe, Nedbank’s sector lead of holding entities and private equity, to pay R45 million in damages after the resort released a video which resulted in the termination of his employment.

In a podcast called Engineer Your Life, Meth detailed how his relationship with Ngcwabe, who was married to a woman at the time, started and how it impacted his life at the bank after people became aware of their affair.

A Nedbank spokesperson told The Citizen they welcome the judgment handed down by the Labour Court.

Masemola withheld information regarding PKTT disbandment, Mchunu tells parliament

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testifies before the Ad Hoc Committee on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations. Picture: Justice and Security Cluster/X

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accused national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola of withholding information regarding the processes followed when disbanding the political killings task team (PKTT).

Mchunu took the hot seat before the Ad Hoc Committee on KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to defend himself against the general’s allegations.

Both Mkhwanazi and Masemola insisted on their testimonies that no consultations took place that should have resulted in Mchunu’s directive on 31 December 2024 to disband the PKTT.

“I will later demonstrate that the national police commissioner withheld information from this committee,” Mchunu said.

Tyla’s debut album makes Rolling Stone’s list of greatest albums of the century

Tyla on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Picture: Screenshot/X

Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla’s self-titled debut album has been named among Rolling Stone’s “250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far.”

The list highlights albums released since 2001 across a variety of styles, genres and global influences. Tyla’s album, released in March 2024, was ranked at number 240.

The publication praised her fusion of amapiano, afrobeats, hip-hop and pop sounds.

“After taking the world by storm with Water, South African artist Tyla’s debut rocked the intersection of dance and Afropop,” Rolling Stone wrote.

Police investigate potential ‘stolen ARVs’ at N1 crash site of bus heading to Zimbabwe and Malawi

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has expressed concern after a large number of anti-retroviral drugs were found at the scene of a bus accident in Limpopo earlier this week.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Gqeberha to Harare, Zimbabwe and Malawi. It approached a rugged mountain pass, then veered off the road and down an embankment. The crash occurred on Sunday evening and closed the N1 for several hours. 43 people died.

Speaking on Thursday, Ntshavheni said Cabinet was “disappointed about buckets of ARV drugs and other prescription medication, which were discovered among the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo”.

SA’s supermodel dominates the runway: Sexy Candice Swanepoel stuns at Victoria’s Secret show (WATCH)

South African model Candice Swanepoel walks the runway during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York on October 15, 2025. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

Born and raised on a farm in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, Candice Swanepoel has long carried the South African flag with grace and pride.

Her radiant beauty, humility, and timeless presence have made her one of the most celebrated models of her generation.

Making her triumphant return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, Swanepoel dazzled in the brand’s newest collection. She moved with the same effortless confidence that first made her a global sensation.

Her walk was pure elegance, her smile magnetic, and her presence electric; the audience could not get enough.

