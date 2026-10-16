In case you missed it: Masemola returns to work | Was Carrim planning to return to SA? | Lions lock Hyron Andrews has died

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 16 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will return to lead the South African Police Service (Saps) next week after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted his precautionary suspension.

Meanwhile, North West businessman Suliman Carrim has defended his overseas trip following his arrest, telling the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court that he intended to travel for spiritual purposes and had planned to return to South Africa.

Furthermore, Lions lock Hyron Andrews has died.

Weather tomorrow: 17 October 2026

The weather service has warned of very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions expected in places in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Saturday.

The rest of the country will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible over the central, eastern and southern parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa lifts suspension of Saps top cop Fannie Masemola

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will return to lead the South African Police Service (Saps) next week after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted the precautionary suspension that sidelined the country’s top cop for six months following his court appearance on charges linked to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The Presidency confirmed on Friday that Masemola will resume his full duties on 19 October 2026, after criminal charges against him were withdrawn.

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April by mutual agreement with the president after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

However, the legal cloud hanging over the police chief was lifted when the National Director of Public Prosecutions instructed on 15 September 2026 that the charges be withdrawn.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa lifts suspension of Saps top cop Fannie Masemola

Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle

Businessman Suliman Carrim appears at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has defended his overseas trip, telling the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court that he intended to travel for spiritual purposes and had planned to return to South Africa.

Carrim, a former ANC provincial treasurer, appeared in court on Friday, 16 October 2026, following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni a day earlier.

The 49-year-old was arrested by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) while preparing to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He faces a charge of failing to appear before the commission after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over alleged contempt of court.

CONTINUE READING: Was Suliman Carrim planning to come back to SA? – Flight tickets, old cases argued in bail battle

‘Valued member of the Lions family’: Rugby union rocked by passing of lock Hyron Andrews

31-year-old Hyron Andrews died in France on Friday morning. Picture: Alex Williamson/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lions lock Hyron Andrews was pronounced dead on Friday morning after being found unresponsive in a hotel shower ahead of the team’s first-ever Champions Cup clash on Saturday.

Andrews, 31, was in cardiac arrest when emergency services arrived at the hotel in Sainte-Marie-de-Ré, on the French island of Île de Ré, where the team was training for the next day’s Champions Cup opener against La Rochelle.

Paramedics, who were called around 10.20am, attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Valued member of the Lions family’: Rugby union rocked by passing of lock Hyron Andrews

US may spend millions to find out why Afrikaners aren’t taking Trump’s refugee offer

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (both out of frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on May 12, 2025. Picture: AFP

The United States (US) is reportedly considering spending more than $335,000 (about R6 million) on research and an advertising campaign in South Africa to determine why significantly fewer Afrikaners than expected have applied for refugee status under a programme championed by US President Donald Trump.

In 2025, the US State Department said President Donald Trump had “prioritised” refugee admissions for Afrikaners.

The refugee programme stems from a 2025 executive order signed by Trump, which prioritised Afrikaner resettlement on the grounds that they face racial discrimination in South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: US may spend millions to find out why Afrikaners aren’t taking Trump’s refugee offer

‘Was I supposed to be shot on the way to court?’ – Fadiel Adams says trial security concerns are ‘BS’

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams appears at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The fraud case involving National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams will now be heard at the Durban Magistrate’s Court after concerns over security prompted a change of venue.

Adams appeared at the Pinetown Regional Court on Friday, 16 October 2026, where prosecutors confirmed that the matter would be transferred to accommodate the proceedings more efficiently.

State prosecutor, Advocate Nokulunga Ngcobo cited security concerns and pressure on the Pinetown court roll as reasons for the decision.

The NCC leader accused the KZN-based political killings task team (PKTT) of fabricating security concerns to delay proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Was I supposed to be shot on the way to court?’ – Fadiel Adams says trial security concerns are ‘BS’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ANC wins ConCourt battle against IEC | NPA, police deny March and March warrants | Roaming lion found