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In case you missed it: Electoral Court rules on ANC list battle | US slaps visa restrictions | PODCAST: No secrets in PA – Mkhize

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

7 minute read

16 September 2026

08:00 pm

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Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 16 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

ICYMI 16 September 2026

Over 100 women and a handful of men marched to the City Hall and the police station to protest against against Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) on September 16, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The protest was to address South Africa’s escalating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) epidemic and also remembers the vulnerable women and children who have been killed. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

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News today includes the Electoral Court has dismissed the ANC’s attempt to have its councillors included on the ballot after missing the 28 August nomination deadline in six provinces.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals accused of involvement in race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures in South Africa.

Furthermore, the PA says it will prioritise South Africans if given greater municipal power.

Weather tomorrow: 17 September, 2026

Flooding is expected in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Mpumalanga and the Free State on Thursday, 17 September as thundershowers are forecast for most parts of the country. It will also be very cold and windy in KZN and the three Capes until Friday. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

UPDATE: Electoral Court rules on ANC candidate list battle with IEC

ICYMI 16 September 2026
Voters queue during the 2024 national and provincial government elections. Picture: The Citizen

The Electoral Court has dismissed the ANC’s attempt to have its councillors included on the ballot after missing the 28 August nomination deadline in six provinces.

The court handed down its order on Wednesday after holding a virtual sitting late Tuesday afternoon to hear arguments from the ANC and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The ANC last week claimed technical glitches prevented it from submitting a full candidate list, with secretary-general Fikile Mbalula later admitting its list contained inaccurately captured ID numbers.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: Electoral Court rules on ANC candidate list battle with IEC

Kempton Park Serial Killer: Social Development offers counselling to Moselakgomo family

ICYMI 16 September 2026
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo who was murdered this past weekend. Picture: Supplied

Social Development Minister Dina Pule has visited the family of 38-year-old runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, pledging her department’s assistance to the family.

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Elizabeth’s body was discovered on Monday after she went missing during a jog last week. She is one of several women killed in the Kempton Park area in recent months, which has sparked concerns of a possible serial killer in Ekurhuleni.

Pule said women must be able to exercise, travel, work, and participate in community life without fearing for their safety.

CONTINUE READING: Kempton Park Serial Killer: Social Development offers counselling to Moselakgomo family

Rubio slaps new visa restrictions on SA officials over ‘race‑based discrimination’

ICYMI 16 September 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: X/@Nabeelfish

The United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals accused of involvement in race‑based discrimination and uncompensated land seizures in South Africa.

The policy, unveiled by Rubio, marks Washington’s sharpest rebuke yet of Pretoria’s handling of minority rights.

It is the latest action by the Trump administration to target the South African government for allegations that it is mistreating White South Africans, which the government has denied.

CONTINUE READING: Rubio slaps new visa restrictions on SA officials over ‘race‑based discrimination’

Former SABC presenter Owen Ndlovu found dead days after Katlehong hijacking

ICYMI 16 September 2026
Image: iStock

Former SABC sports presenter and music rights activist Owen Ndlovu, 54, was found dead on Wednesday, days after he was hijacked and kidnapped while fetching his wife from church in Katlehong on Gauteng’s East Rand.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuluwi, the hijacking took place around 8pm on Tuesday, 15 September 2026.

As Ndlovu’s wife approached their vehicle after church, three men, one of them allegedly armed, pushed her aside and forced Ndlovu into the back seat of his Ford Raptor before driving off.

CONTINUE READING: Former SABC presenter Owen Ndlovu found dead days after Katlehong hijacking

PODCAST: Solly Mkhize says there are no secrets in the Patriotic Alliance

ICYMI 16 September 2026
Patriotic Alliance deputy secretary Solly Mkhize. Picture: Supplied

The PA says it will prioritise South Africans if given greater municipal power.

Deputy provincial secretary Solly Mkhize discussed the party’s approach with Itumeleng Mafisa.

He appeared on The Citizen‘s elections podcast The Movement ahead of the local government elections.

CONTINUE READING: PODCAST: Solly Mkhize says there are no secrets in the Patriotic Alliance

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ekurhuleni murders probe tally | Charges against Masemola withdrawn | Kempton Park survivor speaks

Read more on these topics

ANC Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) electoral court in case you missed it Patriotic Alliance (PA) United States of America (USA/US)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ekurhuleni municipality’s vacant stands valued at R58m fraudulently transferred
South Africa ‘Meyer wasn’t able to turn things around’: Analysts warn of new low amid US visa restrictions
Politics Disabled People SA says Majodina must go now over insult to disabled man
Politics UPDATE: Electoral Court rules on ANC candidate list battle with IEC
South Africa Rubio slaps new visa restrictions on SA officials over ‘race‑based discrimination’

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