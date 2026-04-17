In case you missed it: Mugabe, cousin plead guilty | 150 taxis impounded | Ouaddou defends Mbuthuma form

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 17 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the youngest son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has pleaded guilty to two separate charges.

Meanwhile, around 368 unsafe vehicles were removed from public roads, while over 1 400 notices of discontinuation were issued to road users over the course of one week.

Furthermore, ahead of Saturday’s clash against AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his weight behind striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has endured a difficult spell in front of goal.

Weather tomorrow: 18 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging wind and waves in the Western Cape and a storm surge in the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Bellarmine Mugabe and cousin plead guilty to multiple charges [VIDEO]

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 17 April. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The youngest son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has pleaded guilty to two separate charges.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with a shooting at their Hyde Park residence in February.

The pair were accused of attempted murder after an employee at their Johannesburg home sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound.

CONTINUE READING: Bellarmine Mugabe and cousin plead guilty to multiple charges [VIDEO]

Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on 17 April 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi has denied any links to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. However, he admitted to a close relationship with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, who remains behind bars pending his bail application.

Last month, Deputy Chief of Police for Asset Protection and Security Services at the TMPD, Revo Spies, testified before the Madlanga commission about alleged tender rigging.

The commission heard that 22 companies were awarded a security tender, with about R2.9 billion having been paid out to date.

CONTINUE READING: Suspended Tshwane CFO denies links to Cat Matlala, calls Nkosi a ‘brother’

More than 150 taxis taken off the roads, 193 drivers don’t have valid drivers licences [VIDEO]

Taxi driver pulled over for failure to comply with road safety laws in Mamelodi. Picture: Gauteng Roads and Transport Department

Around 368 unsafe vehicles were removed from public roads, while over 1 400 notices of discontinuation were issued to road users over the course of one week.

From 6 to 12 April 2026, the Department of Roads and Transport conducted high-impact stop-and-search operations across Joburg, Tshwane, Ekhuruleni, and the Sedibeng District Municipality.

Among the critical defects found were faulty brakes, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights, or indicators, and cracked windscreens.

CONTINUE READING: More than 150 taxis taken off the roads, 193 drivers don’t have valid drivers licences [VIDEO]

Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela

An aerial view of Hangwani Maumela’s Sandton home. Picture: X / @RSASIU

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has explained why the alleged Tembisa Hospital looter, Hangwani Maumela, has not been charged.

Maumela’s name was brought to the spotlight following an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the hospital’s contracts with service providers. His name came up again at the Madlala commission last month.

In September last year, the unit released a report on three coordinated syndicates responsible for the alleged looting of over R2 billion from the hospital. According to the SIU, an analysis of 2 207 procurement bundles revealed serious maladministration and procurement fraud.

CONTINUE READING: Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela

Pirates coach Ouaddou defends misfiring Mbuthuma

Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates Photo: Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix

Ahead of Saturday’s clash against AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his weight behind striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has endured a difficult spell in front of goal.

Mbuthuma has failed to find the back of the net in his last seven league games for the Buccaneers having scored his last goal in the 3-0 win over Marumo Gallants in February.

Numbers, however, suggest that the 24-year-old has had a good season for Pirates after scoring seven goals and contributing with three assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

CONTINUE READING: Pirates coach Ouaddou defends misfiring Mbuthuma

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Jail time on hold for Malema | Mama Joy heads to the World Cup | Mbenenge found guilty of gross misconduct