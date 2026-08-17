In case you missed it: Cat Matlala ‘hates’ Brown Mogotsi | ‘Pray for corrupt ANC leaders’ | Sahpra recalls hypertension meds

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 17 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, murder-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says he hates alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula asked the church to pray for corrupt members of the party.

Furthermore, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has ordered the recall of four batches of Enalapril 10mg Arya, a widely used hypertension medicine.

Weather tomorrow: 18 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned people to stay hydrated, wear light and comfortable clothing and take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun as a warmer week is on the way. Temperatures across the central and eastern parts of South Africa are set to gradually climb, reaching 24°C-28°C in many areas. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Matlala on former Madlanga witness: ‘I actually hate him. He caused a lot of problems for me’

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 17 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has frustrated the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by refusing to answer questions related to other high-profile witnesses and his co-accused in other criminal matters.

Aided by Advocate Annelene van den Heever, Matlala invoked his right not to incriminate himself when asked about his relationships with General Shadrack Sibiya, Sergeant Fanie Nkosi and Sulliman Carrim.

However, one relationship Matlala was willing to speak on was that with Brown Mogotsi. When asked what the status of his interactions with Mogotsi was, Matlala gave a blunt response.

“I actually hate him. He caused a lot of problems for me. [It ended] after my arrest.”

CONTINUE READING: Matlala on former Madlanga witness: ‘I actually hate him. He caused a lot of problems for me’

‘Correct us in our transgressions’: Mbalula asks church to give ANC blessings and prayers ahead of polls

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said ANC leaders who have made mistakes in carrying out their duties to the public should be forgiven.

Mbalula was speaking at St John’s Apostolic Church in Katlehong on Sunday.

“I am continuing to ask the church to play its role, for the church to give us blessings, correct us in our transgressions, and even those that make mistakes, forgive them and pray for them. Because this organisation, the ANC, sometimes is not at fault, but it is the individuals in the organisation who are at fault.”

Mbalula said the church should pray for those who are corrupt, adding that the law must also take action against them.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Correct us in our transgressions’: Mbalula asks church to give ANC blessings and prayers ahead of polls

Sahpra orders urgent recall of hypertension drug Enalapril 10mg Arya

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has ordered the recall of four batches of Enalapril 10 mg Arya. Picture: Arya Pharma (Pty) Ltd

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has ordered the recall of four batches of Enalapril 10mg Arya, a widely used hypertension medicine.

The recall follows post‑marketing inspections that flagged out‑of‑specification results, prompting urgent action to protect patients and safeguard public health.

Sahpra said the recall is classified as a Class II-Type A recall and is being implemented by Arya Pharma (Pty) Ltd in consultation with Sahpra in accordance with the Medicines and Related Substances Act 101 of 1965 as amended.

CONTINUE READING: Sahpra orders urgent recall of hypertension drug Enalapril 10mg Arya

Will South Africa’s dams be El Niño drought resistant?

Image: Canva

South Africa faces a high probability of a strong El Niño developing this summer, raising the risk of water restrictions, rising costs and strained supply as key dams already sit below where they stood a year ago.

The event carries the risk of agricultural strain and higher food inflation heading into 2027, though full dam levels from previous wet seasons offer the country a buffer going into the new season.

Independent water expert Carin Bosman said the effects would depend on how the season unfolds, but warned that a drier summer would inevitably squeeze supply.

CONTINUE READING: Will South Africa’s dams be El Niño drought resistant?

KZN cemetery has a problem of men performing indecent acts on graves

Residents of Verulam’s Central Business District (CBD) are disgusted after a local cemetery has turned into a site of daily indecency. Picture: Rusa

Just when you think humans cannot shock you anymore, residents of Verulam’s Central Business District (CBD) say they are disgusted after a local cemetery has turned into a site of daily indecency, with men allegedly masturbating on graves while watching pornographic videos.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it has received multiple complaints from residents in the Verulam CBD in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) regarding individuals allegedly engaging in indecent acts inside the cemetery on Wick Street.

Rusa said the incidents have reportedly been occurring since January 2026.

CONTINUE READING: KZN cemetery has a problem of men performing indecent acts on graves

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Congolese arrested at SADC summit | AfriForum targets Malema | Prison warden nabbed for drunk driving