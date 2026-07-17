In case you missed it: Did Gwarube lie? | African Bank could cut 1 200 jobs | Judge denies wife requested maintenance amount

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 17 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has been accused of lying about the progress of eradicating pit toilets in South African schools.

Meanwhile, African Bank has entered a restructuring process that could result in 1 200 employees losing their jobs and up to 90 branches closing.

Furthermore, a Western Cape court found that a wife inflated her expenses to extract as much maintenance as possible from her husband.

Weather tomorrow: 18 July 2026

South Africa will experience fine and cool to warm conditions in most provinces on Saturday, while a cold day is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Did Gwarube lie about progress of eradicating pit toilets in schools?

Experts warn dignity and safety are compromised by poor data. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tiro Ramatlhatse

There is quite a stink over the question of pit toilets at schools, with the select committee on education, sciences and the creative industries chair Makhi Feni squaring up to Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, accusing her of lying about the progress made in eliminating this method of sanitation in schools.

After oversight visits to schools in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the North West, Feni said: “It is unfortunate that the department and the minister knowingly cited as an achievement the completion of an old project that should have been completed in 2018, when in fact the backlog had instead become so real.

“Eradication of pit latrines needs continuous work given its challenging aspect of water, where public schools can go for days without water and rely on JoJo tanks. It seems the communication was misleading.”

However, Gwarube’s office hit back, with spokesperson Lukhanyo Vangqa denying outright the minister had lied to parliament about progress made and suggesting that the information she provided to the committee had been misinterpreted.

CONTINUE READING: Did Gwarube lie about progress of eradicating pit toilets in schools?

African Bank looks at cutting 1 200 jobs and 90 branches

African Bank says it has embarked on reducing costs. Picture: Supplied

African Bank, rescued by the South African Reserve Bank more than a decade ago after collapsing under the weight of reckless lending and financial distress, is once again facing a major overhaul.

The bank on Thursday confirmed it has entered a restructuring process that could result in 1 200 employees losing their jobs and up to 90 branches closing, as it looks to cut costs.

“African Bank has reached the contemplation stage of Section 189A of the Labour Relations Act,” said the lender. “As such, we have engaged with our relevant union, Sasbo, this morning.”

In a statement, African Bank said it does not take the action to retrench employees lightly, but it is a “direct result of our current business realities”.

CONTINUE READING: African Bank looks at cutting 1 200 jobs and 90 branches

Judge agrees wife ‘inflated expenses to extract as much maintenance from husband as possible’

Picture: iStock

The Western Cape High Court has found that a wife inflated her expenses to extract as much maintenance as possible from her husband.

Judge Pinda Njokweni delivered the interim order in the matter this week, which will be in effect pending the finalisation of the divorce proceedings.

The wife, the applicant in the matter, claimed maintenance for herself and the couple’s two minor children, aged 12 and 14, as well as a contribution to her legal costs (R300 000).

The husband opposed the application, contending that the maintenance claims were excessive and unsubstantiated.

CONTINUE READING: Judge agrees wife ‘inflated expenses to extract as much maintenance from husband as possible’

Public Protector blames local government in Gauteng for food poisoning issues

A spaza shop in Diepkloof, Soweto. Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gauteng has a critical shortage of environmental health inspectors and food safety compliance standards have plummeted as a result.

This was the key finding in an investigation report into the informal food industry released on Friday by Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

The investigation was prompted after numerous food poisoning incidents in late 2024, with the report focusing on Gauteng, where at least 23 children died.

CONTINUE READING: Public Protector blames local government in Gauteng for food poisoning issues

Rand Water maintenance: You could wait longer than expected for the water to come

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg residents faced widespread water shortages on Friday after Rand Water’s planned maintenance work coincided with a power outage at the Eikenhof Substation, leaving several reservoirs, towers and pump stations severely depleted across the city.

According to Johannesburg Water, Rand Water’s second and final phase of planned maintenance began from 7am to 7pm on Friday, 17 July 2026.

The utility said the timing had compounded existing strain on the system.

“Unfortunately, Johannesburg Water commenced this maintenance period with several systems already under significant strain following the recent City Power incident at the Eikenhof Substation, which interrupted power supply to Rand Water’s Eikenhof Pump Station and affected pumping into Johannesburg Water’s network,” the utility said.

CONTINUE READING: Rand Water maintenance: You could wait longer than expected for the water to come

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Actor Seputla Sebogodi dies | No sympathy for Ramaphosa? | Joburg’s weekend water outage