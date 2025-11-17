In case you missed it: Ramaposa asks for resignation date | ‘No more Palestinian planes’ | Discovery employee in hot water

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 17 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly told the ANC national executive committee that he will step down if given a date by which he should resign.

Meanwhile, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says South Africa does not want any more planes carrying Palestinians to arrive in the country.

Furthermore, Discovery Group has launched disciplinary action against one of its employees after a WhatsApp group chat between him and his friends was leaked on social media platform X.

Weather tomorrow: 18 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms with potential damage to infrastructure and property in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, isolated showers in multiple provinces, and high fire danger in the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Facebook/ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly told the ANC national executive committee (NEC) that he will step down if given a date by which he should resign.

In a heated direct political overview report, Ramaphosa dared his political detractors to stop discussing his exit in “dark corners like cowards”, according to the SABC.

Ramaphosa’s comment comes after intense speculation within the higher echelons of the ANC that he is planning to resign after the G20 summit and step back from leading the government early next year.

Asked if Ramaphosa was in the “departure lounge,” the ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli said there is no “departure lounge” in the NEC, emphasising that the current committee, elected in December 2022, will serve its full term until December 2027 under Ramaphosa.

Palestinian planes: ‘We don’t want any further flights to come our way’, says Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: X/@DIRCO_ZA

South Africa does not want any more planes carrying Palestinians to arrive in the country, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said on Monday, as the government investigates the circumstances of a recent controversial arrival.

Speaking at a media briefing on South Africa’s readiness to host the G20 leaders summit this weekend, Lamola raised concerns about a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine.

“We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse the Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank, which South Africa is against,” Lamola said.

‘All we need is 4 UJ students’: Discovery moves to discipline employee over leaked WhatsApps

Picture: Supplied

Discovery Group has launched disciplinary action against one of its employees after a WhatsApp group chat between him and his friends was leaked on social media platform X.

In the group chat, three men are talking about having sexual intercourse with women without having the desire to have a romantic relationship with them. A fourth member of the group does not actively participate but shares reaction emojis.

The leaked WhatsApp chats further reveal how these men were making arrangements to fly women out to have sexual intercourse. They went so far as to take out loans and withdraw from their two-pot system to fund the lifestyle.

One of the men specifically stated that he wants girls born in 2000 and not before. “All we need are four UJ students,” he said.

More extreme weather expected to hit South Africa this week

A vehicle drives past a flood of water along Main Reef Road in Germiston in Johannesburg, 16 November 2025; as the alert was increased from an Orange Level 6 to a Level 9 alert on Saturday and the second-highest level on the scale. Picture: Nigel Sinbanda/The Citizen

With multiple reports of floods and fallen trees from an orange level 9 storm over the interior of the country, experts warn more severe storms are predicted next weekend.

Emergency workers had their hands full with various incidents from fallen trees in Roodepoort, bridges flooding in Boksburg and an overturned bakkie in the Apies River in Pretoria as heavy downpours continued.

As much as 72mm fell in parts of the Vaal and 170mm was recorded from Friday to Sunday morning in parts of the northern Free State.

