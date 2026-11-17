Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South Africa has demarched Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa Femi Fani-Kayode.

Meanwhile, the government reportedly paid millions of rands in various state grants to foreign nationals living in South Africa within a single financial year last year.

Furthermore, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is in trouble with governing body, World Rugby.

Weather tomorrow: 18 November 2026

Wednesday will bring severe thunderstorms, localised flooding and disruptions over northern Free State and southeastern North West, and very hot to extremely hot conditions across the Western Cape and Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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SA demarches Nigeria’s high commissioner over social media remarks

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives Letters of Credence and Letters of Recall from Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode during the Credentials Ceremony in Tshwane. Picture: The Presidency/X

South Africa has demarched Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, for bypassing established diplomatic channels with his social media remarks after last week’s credentials ceremony.

The Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Zane Dangor, met with Fani-Kayode on Tuesday, 17 November, to convey South Africa’s concern over his conduct.

On Friday, heads of mission-designate attended the credentials ceremony, where President Cyril Ramaphosa received their letters of credence and letters of recall.

After the ceremony, Fani-Koyode accused the Presidency of refusing to air his introduction and cutting him out of the SABC News livestream “completely”.

CONTINUE READING: SA demarches Nigeria’s high commissioner over social media remarks

Here’s how much Sassa is paying foreign nationals in social grants

Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais

The government has paid millions of rands in various state grants to foreign nationals living in South Africa within a single financial year last year.

This has stunned African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyolwethu Zungula, who demanded the money spent should be accounted for.

He received the information in a written reply from by Social Development Minister Dina Pule after questioning the expenditure.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how much Sassa is paying foreign nationals in social grants

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus talks during Monday’s press conference in Dublin. Picture: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is allegedly in trouble with governing body, World Rugby, following comments made about officiating and the laws of the game during his team announcement press conference in Dublin on Monday.

Erasmus expressed his anger that the officials in the match between the Boks and France in Paris last Friday – which was won by France 21-19 – missed up to 17 illegal knee-drop tackles on Bok players.

He alluded to there being double standards at play in the game.

CONTINUE READING: Springboks boss Rassie in trouble with World Rugby over comments?

Leadership vacuum: Can the ANC field anyone for Joburg positions in coalition with ActionSA?

ANC flag at Mofolo Art Centre in Soweto on 22 April 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

With ActionSA and the ANC reportedly close to a deal in Johannesburg’s coalition talks, there are questions about which positions will go to the ANC.

The Citizen understands that a letter has been circulated among ANC members to prepare them for this coalition.

A source in the ANC’s Gauteng structures told The Citizen that there are talks of ActionSA taking the mayoral position in Johannesburg, while the ANC will get the deputy mayor and other smaller positions.

CONTINUE READING: Leadership vacuum: Can the ANC field anyone for Joburg positions in coalition with ActionSA?

AKA was ‘hysterical’ after Anele Tembe’s fall, witness tells inquest

Late musician Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes at the funeral service of Anele Tembe in Durban on 16 April 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/True Love

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was inconsolable after his late fiancée, Anele Tembe, fell to her death from a Cape Town hotel, with his friends eventually ordering drinks in an effort to help him cope with the traumatic situation.

This emerged on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, during proceedings at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, where evidence continued to be heard as part of the inquest into the 22-year-old’s death.

Tembe died on 11 April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel on Loop Street.

CONTINUE READING: AKA was ‘hysterical’ after Anele Tembe’s fall, witness tells inquest

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Coalition crunch week | Sandton bomb scare | Sun halo explained