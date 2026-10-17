In case you missed it: Ramaphosa orders Mbalula to rest | March and March slams government | Zuma-Sambudla’s warning over her father

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 18 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa ordering ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to rest after his dramatic collapse during a media briefing.

Meanwhile, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma accused South Africa’s government of having similarities to the apartheid regime.

Furthermore, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has demanded an urgent investigation into allegations involving security arrangements, medical care and possible political interference regarding her father, former president Jacob Zuma.

Weather tomorrow: 18 October 2026

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and damaging winds expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, while extremely high fire danger conditions have been forecast in parts of Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa ‘orders’ Mbalula to rest after dramatic collapse

President Cyril Ramaphosa campaigned in the Western Cape on Saturday, 17 October 2026. Picture: X/@MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to rest after his dramatic collapse during a media briefing on Thursday.

Mbalula was visibly emotional after the Constitutional Court ruled in the ANC’s favour in its case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). He was later seen collapsing while speaking to the media.

Ramaphosa said Mbalula was recovering and had been under significant stress, telling journalists that he had ordered the ANC secretary-general not to return to work until he and doctors were satisfied that he was fully recovered.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa ‘orders’ Mbalula to rest after dramatic collapse

March and March leader says gov is similar to apartheid

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma during a protest against illegal immigration in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has accused South Africa’s government of having similarities to the apartheid regime.

In a social media post, Ngobese-Zuma claimed the government is using the legal system against people it considers a threat.

Her comments come after reports that she and her husband face arrest, although the National Prosecuting Authority and police in KwaZulu-Natal said no arrest warrant had been issued for either of them.

She also accused the government of failing to address concerns around illegal immigration while using law enforcement to silence protesters.

CONTINUE READING: March and March leader says government is similar to apartheid regime

‘If anything happens to my father’: Zuma-Sambudla warns

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and her father, former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Twitter

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has demanded an urgent investigation into allegations of political interference, compromised security arrangements, manipulated access and concerns about former president Jacob Zuma’s medical care.

In a letter to Presidential Protection Service Head Major General Wally Rhoode, Zuma-Sambudla warned that she would hold his office accountable if anything happened to her father.

Zuma has been receiving treatment at Netcare St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after arriving by ambulance last week, while concerns about his health have intensified.

Zuma-Sambudla also raised concerns that members of her father’s protection detail may have become involved in family disputes, political factionalism and internal MK party battles.

CONTINUE READING: ‘If anything happens to my father’: Zuma-Sambudla warns, demands urgent probe

MPs raise alarm after Home Affairs bought kiosks that remain unused

Home Affairs self-service booth available at bank branches. Pictures: X/@Leon_Schreib

Home Affairs has come under scrutiny over self-service kiosks that were bought but never deployed, with Parliament questioning the money spent on the devices, ongoing licence costs and delays in delivering promised services.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs postponed a briefing after the department’s director-general and chief financial officer failed to attend a scheduled meeting.

During an oversight visit to Pretoria, committee members found that kiosks had been procured but not deployed, raising questions about whether the investment was delivering any benefits to the public.

The committee is also concerned about the cost of maintaining licences for unused kiosks and said it remained unclear whether the promised improvements to service delivery were being realised.

CONTINUE READING: MPs raise alarm after Home Affairs bought kiosks that remain unused

Suspect from Home Affairs passport fraud syndicate arrested

Picture: iStock

The final suspect in a multimillion-rand passport fraud, corruption and human smuggling syndicate has been arrested.

The 41-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks in Limpopo and faces charges including fraud, corruption, violations of the Immigration Act and racketeering.

The syndicate allegedly used the identity details of South African citizens and replaced their photographs with those of foreign nationals.

CONTINUE READING: Suspect from Home Affairs passport fraud syndicate arrested

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Masemola returns to work | Was Carrim planning to return to SA? | Lions lock Hyron Andrews has died