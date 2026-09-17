In case you missed it: Ninth woman’s body found | Slain Itumeleng Kekana’s last birthday wish | Sol Phenduka apologises

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 17 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, another woman’s body has been discovered in Ekurhuleni.

Meanwhile, the brother of slain Itumeleng Kekana tells of their last telephonic conversation before she went missing.

Furthermore, Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has apologised for remarks made on the podcast about a woman who was reported missing and was later found dead.

Weather tomorrow: 18 September 2026

Friday is expected to be a very cold and wet day in places over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal as the South African Weather Service (Saws) issues an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain causing flooding and an orange level 5 warning. Full weather forecast here.

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Ninth body of woman found in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

Picture: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) have made another grim discovery after a ninth body of a woman was found in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The woman’s body was found on Thursday morning, 17 September 2026.

According to reports, the semi-naked body of the woman was found on the streets of Dawn Park, wrapped in a sheet, adding to growing concern surrounding the recent discovery of women’s bodies.

CONTINUE READING: Ninth body of woman found in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

‘We are broken’: Itumeleng Kekana’s brother searched for his slain sister in Ekurhuleni

Picture: Facebook

Themba Kekana’s (44) phone rang on 17 July – his birthday.

On the line was his 32-year-old sister, Itumeleng Kekana. She was calling from Kempton Park to wish him a happy birthday.

“The last time I spoke to her was that morning. She was excitable and cheerfully wished me a happy birthday,” said Kekana.

Originally from Mmakwane Village in QwaQwa, Free State, Itumeleng is one of nine women who have been found dead in Ekurhuleni since July.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We are broken’: Itumeleng Kekana’s brother searched for his slain sister in Ekurhuleni

‘Sorry for the distasteful remarks’: Sol Phenduka apologises for remarks on ‘Podcast and Chill’ about missing woman

Sol Phenduka. Picture: solphenduka/Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka has apologised for remarks made on the podcast about a woman who was reported missing and was later found dead.

Runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was reported missing after going on a run on 9 September in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

On Monday, 14 September, the 38-year-old was confirmed dead after her family positively identified her body at the Germiston mortuary.

The Podcast and Chill episode was recorded on Sunday, before Moselakgomo was confirmed dead. In his apology video, Phenduka acknowledged that the joke was distasteful.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Sorry for the distasteful remarks’: Sol Phenduka apologises for remarks on ‘Podcast and Chill’ about missing woman

‘You leave or we are going to kill you’: Inmate escape linked to alleged threats, Madlanga commission hears

Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale testifies before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 17 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The escape of convicted inmate Edward Khomotso Madiba from a North West correctional facility was allegedly triggered by threats to kill him.

Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale made the revelation while testifying before the Madlanga commission held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Thobakgale appeared before the inquiry on Thursday, 17 September 2026, as it continues to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within law enforcement structures.

Madiba escaped from the Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng on 6 September 2026, prompting the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to launch a manhunt.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You leave or we are going to kill you’: Inmate escape linked to alleged threats, Madlanga commission hears

‘A national affordability crisis’: National Taxi Alliance threatens protests

Picture: iStock

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has threatened to protest if transport minister Barbara Creecy does not respond to its requests within 14 calendar days.

The alliance says it is being crushed by unaffordable operating costs, as fuel, vehicle finance, maintenance, tyres, insurance, regulatory compliance, and other operating expenses rise.

“Operators cannot simply pass those costs on to passengers,” spokesperson Theo Malele said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘A national affordability crisis’: National Taxi Alliance threatens protests

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Electoral Court rules on ANC list battle | US slaps visa restrictions | PODCAST: No secrets in PA – Mkhize