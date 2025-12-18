In case you missed it: Interim Madlanga report submitted | Bus carrying 116 halted | Citizen subscriber drives off new car

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 18 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received an interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Meanwhile, an overloaded bus heading across the border has been intercepted in Limpopo carrying almost double its designated passengers.

Furthermore, a Daveyton resident received an early Christmas present on Thursday morning when she was handed the keys to a brand-new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite worth almost R500 000.

Weather tomorrow: 19 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours, excessive lightning and hail in parts of the Free State, North West and Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Ramaphosa expects criminal referrals as Madlanga commission submits interim report

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received an interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

Ramaphosa will review the interim report received on Wednesday, while the Commission, in recess, prepares to hear further testimony from new witnesses or from persons who have previously testified.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation for the interim report as well as his expectation that the Commission will, as part of its terms of reference, refer actions thought to be criminal acts for prosecution,” said spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa expects criminal referrals as Madlanga commission submits interim report

By-elections: ANC gains seat in Mpumalanga, IFP holds strong in KZN

Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The results from the final two ward by-elections of 2025 are in.

By-elections were held on Wednesday in Ward 14 in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, and in a ward in uMfolozi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The ward in Mpumalanga had been held by an independent, while IFP held a slim majority in the ward located in the King Cetshwayo municipality.

CONTINUE READING: By-elections: ANC gains seat in Mpumalanga, IFP holds strong in KZN

Overloaded bus heading across the border stopped with 116 passengers on board

Passengers of a bus stopped outside Polokwane on 18 December 2025. Picture: Supplied/Limpopo provincial government

An overloaded bus heading across the border has been intercepted in Limpopo carrying almost double its designated passengers.

Limpopo police flagged down the bus on Thursday morning around 5am along the N1, after which it broke down on the way to the weighbridge near Polokwane.

The incident came a day after a Reconciliation Day public operation that recorded more than one-third of the buses stopped were overloaded.

CONTINUE READING: Overloaded bus heading across the border stopped with 116 passengers on board

Assets from divorce settlement frozen by SIU in NLC fraud case

Picture: Raymond Joseph / GroundUp

The ex-wife of a man tied to National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud had part of her divorce settlement seized by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Tintswalo Chauke and Alfred Sigudla divorced in 2021, and on Wednesday, the SIU secured a protection order on the proceeds of a property settlement.

The SIU had earlier established that it was one of two purchased using funds misappropriated from the NLC.

CONTINUE READING: Assets from divorce settlement frozen by SIU in NLC fraud case

Daveyton woman wins Chery car worth almost R500 000 in festive season surprise

Lucky car winner Caroline Ndungwana collects her brand new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite. Picture: Michel Bega

A Daveyton resident received an early Christmas present on Thursday morning when she was handed the keys to a brand-new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite worth almost R500 000.

Caroline Ndungwana won The Citizen’s subscriber competition, which ran from 1 September to 23 November 2025.

The private banking consultant described herself as being in a state of disbelief since receiving the news.

CONTINUE READING: Daveyton woman wins Chery car worth almost R500 000 in festive season surprise

