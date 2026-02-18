In case you missed it: Amber-Lee Hughes takes the stand | KZN grandfather wins R12m Lotto jackpot | Ndlozi leaves Power FM

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 18 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, convicted murderer and rapist Amber-Lee Hughes testified before the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, a KwaZulu-Natal grandfather of 10 has been announced as the winner of the R12 697 523 jackpot from the 10 January Lotto Plus 2 draw.

Furthermore, broadcaster Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is officially stepping away from Power Talk on Power 987.

Weather tomorrow: 19 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has reported that heavy storms are expected to hit northwestern KwaZulu-Natal, as Gauteng, Free State and North West expect heat, high UV levels and isolated thunderstorms. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy

Convicted child rapist and murderer Amber-Lee Hughes takes the stand for raping and killing four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita, at the High Court in Johannesburg, 18 February 2026, for sentencing. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Amber-Lee Hughes, convicted of the premeditated murder and rape of four-year-old Nada Jane Challita, returned to the stand in the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday after two consecutive postponements.

The latest postponement was to allow her legal team to complete consultations.

She drowned the child by sitting on her in a bathtub filled with water in 2023. Hughes told the court that the killing was the result of a long emotional build-up, triggered by the discovery that Nada’s father had been unfaithful.

She testified that she had planned to take both her own life and Nada’s, believing the child was better off dead than left in the care of her father.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I thought it would be better if Nada was dead’: Amber-Lee Hughes pleads for mercy

Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions

Picture: iStock

Ithuba has announced the winner of the R12 697 523 jackpot from the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, 10 January.

The winner bought their ticket at a local supermarket in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) through a quick pick selection with a R20 wager, which secured the multi-million-rand jackpot.

The KZN father of three and grandfather of 10 had kept his winning ticket in his wardrobe since the draw. He only checked his ticket at the local supermarket as part of his routine after buying it, but this time, millions were waiting for him.

“I didn’t know I had won so much money,” he shared. “When I found out, I was very happy and could not believe it.”

CONTINUE READING: Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves Power 987 as Mondli Makhanya steps in

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi speaks to The Citizen in Braamfontein, 14 May 2014. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark





Political firebrand turned broadcaster Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is officially stepping away from Power Talk on Power 987, ending a one-year run that saw him swap parliamentary benches for a primetime radio slot.

Ndlozi joined the station in early 2025, hosting the weekday 9am to 12pm show shortly after announcing his departure from frontline party politics.

His move to radio marked a new chapter for the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member. It allowed him to engage South Africans beyond the combative theatre of Parliament.

Breaking the news live on air, Ndlozi thanked listeners for their loyalty and robust debates over the past year.

CONTINUE READING: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leaves Power 987 as Mondli Makhanya steps in

Hormone disrupting chemicals found in pads and pantyliners: What you need to know

Picture: iStock

Research by the University of the Free State (UFS) has discovered traces of toxic chemicals in sanitary pads, along with other menstrual products that disrupt hormones in the female body.

Sanitary pads and panty liners are multilayer absorbent hygiene products used by menstruating individuals for several days each month. The UFS research team, consisting of doctors and professors from the department of chemistry, analysed 16 brands of sanitary pads and seven pantyliner brands.

The chemicals found are also known as “female endocrine disruptors” and are widely used in many consumer products, including personal care products.

CONTINUE READING: Hormone disrupting chemicals found in pads and pantyliners: What you need to know

EFF says bye-bye to City of Ekurhuleni amid dispute with ANC

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga. Picture: X/@insightfactor

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga says the party has pulled out of its coalition arrangement with the ANC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The announcement comes after a mayoral committee reshuffle by mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on Tuesday.

Dunga said the EFF is unhappy with the changes that have been made. He also said the EFF was not consulted.

“Effectively, in this newly configured mayoral committee, the EFF is expected to remain with only two portfolios, and with a seriously eroded mandate.

CONTINUE READING: EFF says bye-bye to City of Ekurhuleni amid dispute with ANC

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Unemployment drops | E-hailing murder case develops | Two venomous snake callouts