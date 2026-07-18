In case you missed it: Feroz Khan leaves hospital | Hammanskraal residents to get clean water | Fuel price pain

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 18 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan was discharged from hospital on Friday and taken to a secure location.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a borehole project that aims at improving water supply across communities, including Hammanskraal.

Then, new data from South Africa’s mid‑July fuel outlook raises the risk of price hikes for both petrol and diesel.

Weather tomorrow: 18 July 2026

Fine and cool conditions are forecast for most of South Africa on Sunday, but parts of the south and western interior of the country will be partly cloudy, with isolated rainfall expected.

Although most of the country will be cool, the weather service issued a warning for extremely high fire conditions in the Eastern Cape’s Enoch Mgijima local municipality. Read full forecast here.

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Feroz Khan’s family criticises police after his release from hospital

Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan was discharged from hospital on Friday and taken to a secure location.

In a statement, his family said Khan would need more time to recover from the shooting.

“He now requires a period of recovery, rehabilitation and rest, and his family has implemented comprehensive and strict security measures to ensure his continued safety throughout his recovery,” it said.

The family said Khan’s recovery from his injuries will determine when he can appear before the Madlanga commission.

CONTINUE READING: Feroz Khan’s family criticises police after his release from hospital

People no longer believe government will deliver, says Ramaphosa at Hammanskraal borehole launch

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils the commemorative plaque marking the opening of the Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal on 18 July 2026. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans have become sceptical of government promises.

He was speaking at the launch of the borehole project in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on Saturday. The project aims at improving water supply across communities, including Hammanskraal.

Residents of Hammanskraal have for years complained about the quality of water in the area, an issue that got worse after the outbreak of cholera in 2023, which claimed many lives. In addition to complaints about not having clean water, residents also have no water for days.

During the launch on Mandela Day, Ramaphosa acknowledged that residents have endured many years of hardship due to a lack of access to clean water.

CONTINUE READING: People no longer believe government will deliver, says Ramaphosa at Hammanskraal borehole launch

Man burnt to death in Katlehong shack blaze

Picture: Supplied

A man in his thirties was burnt to death when a two‑room shack caught fire in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The blaze occurred in Moleleki Extension 2, Katlehong, with firefighters battling to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said they responded to the fire during the early hours of Saturday morning, 18 July 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Man burnt to death in Katlehong shack blaze

Fuel price relief turns to pain for motorists: Here’s what you need to know

South Africa’s mid‑July fuel outlook has flipped from relief to renewed pain. Picture: iStock

South Africa’s mid‑July fuel outlook has flipped from relief to renewed pain, with petrol recoveries shrinking sharply and diesel swinging into negative territory.

The new data raises the risk of price hikes that will hit motorists and the wider economy.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) at the end of the third week in July shows that diesel price recoveries have gone into the red, with a 0.05% (500ppm) price hike on the cards.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price relief turns to pain for motorists: Here’s what you need to know

WATCH: Nearly R32k donated to BMW security guard after ‘bullying’ incident

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Motorists have rallied behind 27-year-old BMW Kempton Park security guard Teboho Kabayi, donating R31 900 after a viral video showed a man claiming to be a millionaire speaking disrespectfully to him while he was enforcing the dealership’s access-control procedures.

The motorists are part of Glen on Cars, an automotive movement based in Johannesburg. In a video posted on social media, one of the motorists said it was disheartening to see Kabayi spoken to in that manner.

“We are not millionaires, but we try. So we came here to support our friend at BMW, make him feel comfortable, and we gave him some lunch money,” he said in the video.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Nearly R32k donated to BMW security guard after ‘bullying’ incident

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Did Gwarube lie? | African Bank could cut 1 200 jobs | Judge denies wife requested maintenance amount