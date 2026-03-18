In case you missed it: Stinky bins again | Why ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request | Lebo M sues Zim comedian

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 18 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, waste collection services remain behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the ANC has explained why it rejected US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell’s meeting request.

Furthermore, renowned South African composer Lebo M is suing Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi over remarks he made about the famous “Nants’ Ingonyama” chant.

Weather tomorrow: 19 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and high fire danger in the Northern Cape as showers and thunderstorms develop across regions. Full weather forecast here.

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Stinky bins again! Another setback for garbage collection in these parts of Joburg

Pikitup truck. Picture: File

Pikitup insists its waste collection services are largely back on track after recent disruptions, but its own latest operational updates suggest several areas remain behind schedule.

The City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity said it had made “positive progress” in implementing its recovery plan following service interruptions caused by protests and bad weather.

“To date, 10 out of 12 depots have normalised waste management operations,” Pikitup said.

However, the entity acknowledged that services remain delayed at the Randburg and Roodepoort depots due to ongoing backlogs.

CONTINUE READING: Stinky bins again! Another setback for garbage collection in these parts of Joburg

This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: ANC/X

The ANC’s first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says the party will not meet with US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell until he is formally welcomed to the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Bozell has been meeting with various stakeholders, including political parties in Pretoria, as part of his efforts to understand the South African landscape. This comes amid tensions between Pretoria and Washington over various issues including South Africa’s transformation policies.

Mokonyane was speaking at an ANC media briefing on Wednesday where the party was announcing its plans to hold a march in defence of South Africa’s sovereignty and the gains of democracy.

“Up until the time the president receives his credentials he is not an ambassador based in the Republic of South Africa,” Mokonyane said.

CONTINUE READING: This is why the ANC rejected Bozell’s meeting request

Lebo M sues comedian as ‘Lion King’ chant joke sparks $20-million lawsuit drama

Picture: South African composer Lebo M. Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A cultural and legal storm is brewing in global entertainment. This follows the filing of a R330 million lawsuit by renowned South African composer Lebo M against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi. The lawsuit concerns remarks about the famous “Nants’ Ingonyama” chant.

The chant, which opens the beloved Disney classic The Lion King, has long been regarded as one of the most powerful musical introductions in cinema. Moreover, it symbolises African identity and storytelling for audiences worldwide.

Reports indicate that Lebo M, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, filed a $20 million (more than R330 million) lawsuit in the United States District Court in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

The dispute stems from Jonasi’s appearance on the One54 Africa podcast, where he joked about the meaning of the Zulu lyrics.

CONTINUE READING: Lebo M sues comedian as ‘Lion King’ chant joke sparks $20-million lawsuit drama

Nkosi rejects Sibiya’s denial: ‘There’s no way he doesn’t know Mthakathi’

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on March 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday that “there is no way” suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya does not know the businessman saved as ‘Mthakathi Mswazi’ in Nkosi’s phone.

When he appeared at the commission, Sibiya denied knowing Mswazi.

He was shown WhatsApp messages between him and Nkosi on 21 April 2024, in which the Sergeant informed the General that he was going to meet with Mthakathi.

“General Sibiya knew who Mthakathi was and wanted to meet him. There is a possibility that Sibiya met Mthakathi at the farm [late Jothan Msibi’s],” said Nkosi.

CONTINUE READING: Nkosi rejects Sibiya’s denial: ‘There’s no way he doesn’t know Mthakathi’

Hlophe reinstated as MK party deputy president and parliamentary leader

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party deputy president John Hlophe during anniversary rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Elias Mbuwane

Dr John Hlophe is back at the helm as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s first deputy president and parliamentary leader after MK president Jacob Zuma lifted his suspension.

Zuma formally informed all party structures, members and stakeholders on Wednesday that the party has reinstated Hlophe with immediate effect.

The party suspended him in November 2025 pending an investigation into the allegations against him.

CONTINUE READING: Hlophe reinstated as MK party deputy president and parliamentary leader

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: SA faces petrol, diesel hikes | Female farm workers exploited | ‘Chuffing’ trend