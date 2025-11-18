In case you missed it: Zulu King, Mkhwanazi CIA allegations | Gigaba charged in Transnet case | Why Viljoen was disbarred

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 18 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes North West businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi has made explosive claims that Zulu King Misuzulu and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were suspected of secretly working for the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) .

Meanwhile, ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has made an appearance in court on charges of corruption linked to procurement activities at Transnet.

Furthermore, Peet Viljoen, of Tammy Taylor fame, returned to the spotlight when he left South Africa for Miami and launched a website with a South African address, offering his services as a lawyer despite being disbarred.

Weather tomorrow: 19 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy downpours in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 19 November.

Meanwhile, parts of the Western Cape face extremely high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Brown Mogotsi alleges Zulu King and Mkhwanazi suspected of working for CIA

Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 18 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

North West businessman Oupa Brown Mogotsi has made explosive claims that Zulu King Misuzulu and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were suspected of secretly working for the US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) .

Mogotsi publicly addressed Mkhwanazi’s allegations in his tesimony before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The businessman, previously described as a political “fixer”, stands accused of serving as an intermediary between Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Johannesburg municipality threatens service disconnections during festive season

City Power disconnecting defaulters in Auckland Park on 7 November. Picture: Supplied / City Power

Johannesburg’s municipality has threatened service disconnections throughout the festive season as it attempts to chip away at the mountain of debt owed to entities and contractors.

Water and electricity debts are the most concerning, with a lack of revenue collection being cited as the reason for City Power and Johannesburg Water’s inability to pay contractors.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero confirmed in late October that City Power owed R10.2 billion, while Johannesburg Water owes Rand Water roughly R850 million.

Gigaba charged in Transnet corruption case; says no docket yet received

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC MP Malusi Gigaba has made an appearance in court on charges of corruption linked to procurement activities at Transnet.

Gigaba appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a postponement of the matter enrolled against him.

His court appearance relates to a period from November 2010 to May 2014, during which the alleged offences were committed while he was the minister in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

These are the real reasons why Peet Viljoen was disbarred

Peet and Mel Viljoen. Picture: Instagram

Peet Viljoen, of Tammy Taylor fame, returned to the spotlight when he left South Africa for Miami and launched a website with a South African address, offering his services as a lawyer despite being disbarred.

In the wake of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) confirming that he may not practice law, his website content was changed to label him as a “labour broker” instead. His wife, Melany, admitted to The Citizen that she made the changes.

In ongoing correspondence with The Citizen and on their podcast, the Viljoen couple maintain that Peet’s 2011 disbarment was the result of his arrest in a criminal case that prevented him from attending court proceedings to defend himself, while continuously calling the LPC “useless” and “corrupt”.

